A woman on Twitter going by the name Sav tweeted some pictures of a lovely chair she just bought for her room. She ordered the chair from Amazon, and when it came, it looked just like the picture, only...very, very much smaller. Tiny chair, big mistake.

so i ordered a chair for my room off of amazon and... pic.twitter.com/PU3N6e1GJT — sav 🦄♌️ (@itssavannahxox) August 3, 2017

Sav included three pictures with her tweet. The first is a screenshot of the item on the Amazon website.

No way to tell about the size, unless you read the fine print. Twitter: itssavannahxox

In the second picture, Sav is holding the chair, so you get a sense of how small it is. Not small enough for a dollhouse, but might work for a Barbie. OR A KITTEN!

This would be a good chair for a ferret. Twitter: itssavannahxox

In the third pic, the chair has taken its place in front of the desk for which it was purchased. It's not what you'd call a perfect fit.

This isn't the first time someone has bought this tiny chair thinking it was full sized. In May, another woman on Twitter posted a picture of herself holding the wee plastic chair, along with the text "And this is why you should ALWAYS read the description while shopping on amazon." YUP.

And this is why you should ALWAYS read the description while shopping on amazon 😩😂😂😫😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0o7XVzFjiI — 🦋 (@B_is_4Bombshell) May 24, 2017

You'd think the fact that the chair cost just five bucks would give people pause, but some people probably just think they're getting an excellent deal.

Just another mistake in a long line of accidental online purchases by people who really should have read the fine print.

