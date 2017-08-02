Advertising

A little girl casually trotting about on a pony in a store has gone viral because, well, it's a little girl casually trotting about on a pony in a store.

Three-year-old Paris Smith and her noble steed Flicker rode into the Tirohanga Beach Store in Opotiki, New Zealand was in the mood for some lollipops, and according to the store's owner Ray Williams, they have a long-standing pro ponies policy.

The whole video is extremely confusing and cute.

Co-owner Ema Williams told New Zealand's 1NEWS that the store's previous owner let locals ride through on horses and bikes, so Paris and Flicker's trot is "reviving a tradition."

Now this is the ultimate drive thru.

