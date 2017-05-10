Advertising

The first day at a new job is always stressful. Is the job going to be what you thought it would be? Will you be good at it or fail miserably? Will your co-workers steal your food? Where is the bathroom? One tow truck driver recently learned what a bad first day is like.

A video titled "First day on the job" recently appeared on the interwebs, showing a tow truck driver's attempt to flip an overturned car to its rightful position. As you may have guessed, it did not go well.

Hey, every job has a learning curve, right? Look on the bright side, my friend: You can only go up from here.

