Trader Joe's trips will never be the same once you notice this weird detail about their products.

Here's something super funny about Trader Joe's products, as discovered by actor and graphic designer Daniel Spenser Levine. On Twitter, he posted an image of some items at the store, along with the words, "Not only does Trader Joe's have great prices, all of their merch fits into 'Eleanor Rigby.'"
Basically anything with five syllables will fit perfectly into the beginning of the Beatles' song, "Eleanor Rigby," and it just so happens that a lot of Trader Joe's stuff fits into this category.
Spenser Levine told BuzzFeed that initially he was singing the song, trying out names of different celebrities. Here, in his own words, he explains the origin of his "Eleanor Rigby" fascination.
A little while back I heard the song on the radio and, instead of concentrating on what I was doing (driving a car over a gorge on two thin wooden planks), I started thinking about other names that could fit in place of Eleanor Rigby (Allison Williams, Dylan McDermott, Mackenzie Davis, etc.) and soon it devolved into any word/phrase that was five syllables... I got bored at Trader Joe's and remembered that the nation's deep thirst for content aligned with my desperate need for attention so I started taking pictures of all the five-syllable product names and people were into it.
He added, "The trick is to sing the song in your head, constantly, ignoring everything around you." Easy enough!
Soon other people started to notice "Eleanor Rigby" products on their own.
The gag is hilarious, and don't worry, Spenser Levine has no plans to stop anytime soon.