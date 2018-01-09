Trader Joe's trips will never be the same once you notice this weird detail about their products.

Here's something super funny about Trader Joe's products, as discovered by actor and graphic designer Daniel Spenser Levine. On Twitter, he posted an image of some items at the store, along with the words, "Not only does Trader Joe's have great prices, all of their merch fits into 'Eleanor Rigby.'"

Not only does Trader Joe's have great prices, all of their merch fits into "Eleanor Rigby." pic.twitter.com/TjoxbE1dAz — Daniel Spenser (@DanSpenser) October 8, 2017

Basically anything with five syllables will fit perfectly into the beginning of the Beatles' song, "Eleanor Rigby," and it just so happens that a lot of Trader Joe's stuff fits into this category.

Ya boy is back with more Trader Joe’s products that fit into “Eleanor Rigby.” pic.twitter.com/944cvRhwne — Daniel Spenser (@DanSpenser) January 7, 2018

Spenser Levine told BuzzFeed that initially he was singing the song, trying out names of different celebrities. Here, in his own words, he explains the origin of his "Eleanor Rigby" fascination.