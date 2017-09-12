Advertising

On the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana, there have been many tributes to the late Princess of Wales cropping up all over the world and internet. But none have arrested our collective attention quite like this portrait made out of flower petals and "natural materials" (i.e. leaves and dirt?) by a group of volunteers in Chesterfield, England.

**Move your eyes downward on the page at your own risk**

This year's #Chesterfield well dressing marks the 20th anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales. The well dressing is on display at the Town Pump outside the Market Hall. Posted by Chesterfield Borough Council on Tuesday, September 12, 2017

Clearly this tribute was created from a place of love. But we can't help but notice it's, umm, terrifying? For some background, a spokesman for the Chesterfield Borough Council told the BBC:

The well dressing is produced by 14 volunteers using the ancient Derbyshire art of well dressing, which involves creating designs from flower petals and other natural materials.

Commenters are calling the tribute everything from "old dartboard case" to "shite!"

While others compared it to something out of It or The Walking Dead.

Of course, the photos found their way to Twitter where they went viral, as horrifying things so often do:

This Diana 'tribute' in Chesterfield town centre is something else. pic.twitter.com/NOXO7m64Mw — Sean 🌹 (@shornKOOMINS) September 11, 2017

Twitter is equal parts amused and horrified.

I am crying — Sean Peach (@Peatcheo) September 11, 2017

Me too haha. "Died in 1997....still dead in 2017" — Sean 🌹 (@shornKOOMINS) September 11, 2017

She looks like she's doing an Alan Partridge face pic.twitter.com/RAUW7eYuzz — Tom Sanders (@tomcsanders) September 11, 2017

But this response, from a local, might take the cake:

I live here and, let me tell you, I can feel its eyes on me, even now in my house. — mr welbeck kane (@400FootGhost) September 11, 2017

Hat tip to the Brits for having a sense of humour about their beloved icon being transformed into a still from a horror movie.

