On the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana, there have been many tributes to the late Princess of Wales cropping up all over the world and internet. But none have arrested our collective attention quite like this portrait made out of flower petals and "natural materials" (i.e. leaves and dirt?) by a group of volunteers in Chesterfield, England.
**Move your eyes downward on the page at your own risk**
Clearly this tribute was created from a place of love. But we can't help but notice it's, umm, terrifying? For some background, a spokesman for the Chesterfield Borough Council told the BBC:
The well dressing is produced by 14 volunteers using the ancient Derbyshire art of well dressing, which involves creating designs from flower petals and other natural materials.
Commenters are calling the tribute everything from "old dartboard case" to "shite!"
While others compared it to something out of It or The Walking Dead.
Of course, the photos found their way to Twitter where they went viral, as horrifying things so often do:
Twitter is equal parts amused and horrified.
But this response, from a local, might take the cake:
Hat tip to the Brits for having a sense of humour about their beloved icon being transformed into a still from a horror movie.