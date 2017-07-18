This is not a metaphor for politics. There is literally a tropical storm in the Atlantic named "Don." That's good, because "Donald Trump is like a tropical storm" would be an underwhelming simile. He's more like a massive fire burning right inside your brain. But as far as reality goes? Doesn't get much better than this.
Naming storms is a completely non-political process that's decided years in advance, but that won't stop the waves of jokes rolling across the internet. Tropical Storm Don sounds like a nickname Donald Trump gave himself. The polar opposite of 'low energy' Jeb Bush. Can't you see the tweet?
'Tropical Storm' Don will repeal ObamaCare! Big Win!
According to the AP, this storm—"small" and "not particularly well organized"—probably won't last more than 72 hours.
So get your jokes in while you can. Twitter recommends references to fake news and covfefe.
By the way, as you're reading jokes about Tropical Storm Don destroying America, keep in mind they are only jokes. The storm is expected to affect Barbados and St. Lucia, Grenada, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Florida will be fine. At least, as far as the storm is concerned.
Even this pro-Trump account got in on the action.
Sometimes, the jokes are just too easy.