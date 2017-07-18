Advertising

This is not a metaphor for politics. There is literally a tropical storm in the Atlantic named "Don." That's good, because "Donald Trump is like a tropical storm" would be an underwhelming simile. He's more like a massive fire burning right inside your brain. But as far as reality goes? Doesn't get much better than this.

Me waiting for weather Twitter to crank out some jokes about newly-formed Tropical Storm #Don pic.twitter.com/jlR7SiMI2f — Dan Amarante (@DanAmarante) July 17, 2017

Naming storms is a completely non-political process that's decided years in advance, but that won't stop the waves of jokes rolling across the internet. Tropical Storm Don sounds like a nickname Donald Trump gave himself. The polar opposite of 'low energy' Jeb Bush. Can't you see the tweet?

Advertising

'Tropical Storm' Don will repeal ObamaCare! Big Win!

Climate scientists named this low-energy blow-hard Tropical Storm Don but they say the name was random

I totally believe them

BAHAHAHAHAHAH😂 — Edan Clay (@EdanClay) July 18, 2017

According to the AP, this storm—"small" and "not particularly well organized"—probably won't last more than 72 hours.

#95L now becomes TS #Don, but it isn't yuuuge or bigly by any means. Likely to have a short lifespan. Not expected to threaten to us. Sad! pic.twitter.com/ya2B08aoCP — Matt Lanza (@mattlanza) July 17, 2017

So get your jokes in while you can. Twitter recommends references to fake news and covfefe.

Advertising

1.

Tropical Storm Don. A lot of hot air, going around in circles. https://t.co/waH5NrcpjW — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) July 17, 2017

By the way, as you're reading jokes about Tropical Storm Don destroying America, keep in mind they are only jokes. The storm is expected to affect Barbados and St. Lucia, Grenada, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Florida will be fine. At least, as far as the storm is concerned.

2.

Me waiting for Tropical Storm Don to wipe out Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/HIMCvPWISO — Miss Mary (@momMightbeTipsy) July 17, 2017

Advertising

3.

Tropical Storm Don will tell you how much damage it will do and then fizzle out and blame Hurricane Hillary. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 17, 2017

4.

National Weather Service releases first picture of Tropical Storm Don pic.twitter.com/ywAdlQFAmK — Richard Hine (@richardhine) July 17, 2017

5.

EVERYONE NEEDS TO CALM THE F DOWN ABOUT TROPICAL STORM DON!



It's not going to do any damage.



It's just here to discuss adoptions. — Frederick Douglass (@HITEXECUTIVE) July 17, 2017

6.

Warning "Tropical Storm Don" has just turned into a category 1 Covfefe — Paul Michael Ainger (@ainger13) July 17, 2017

Advertising

7.

Tropical Storm Don is expected to be the first storm in US history to cause widespread damage in every state of the Union. — In Related News (@InRelatedNews1) July 17, 2017

8.

NOLA says Tropical Storm Don could be a lot of hot air that dissipates quickly & turn out to be nothing, yet they insist the name is random. https://t.co/PpJUljaQpP — Facts Do Matter (@WilDonnelly) July 17, 2017

9.

Just in: footage of Tropical Storm Don heavy clouds of collusion, seem to be swirling in large gusts of fake news, it's category 1 covfefe. pic.twitter.com/IgASsixuCA — ♀️ The Anti-Trump (@Im_TheAntiTrump) July 18, 2017

10.

The President's loving all your Tropical Storm Don jokes. Keep em coming, just remember we own the hurricane machine now — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 17, 2017

Advertising

11.

Tropical Storm Don forecast is heavy Russian collusion with widespread treason and will affect every American in the US. — Donald J. Trump (@AKADonaldTrump) July 17, 2017

12.

Don't worry, everyone. Tropical Storm Don is only expected to hit golf courses. pic.twitter.com/Q5Tp12rdcM — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) July 17, 2017

13.

Mt. Rushmore prepares as Tropical Storm Don colludes into larger storm pic.twitter.com/CpJbpcxpuB — iBthatdood (@ibthatdood) July 17, 2017

Even this pro-Trump account got in on the action.

"Tropical Storm Don" is trending - @POTUS @realDonaldTrump is indeed shaking things up! 😂 At times, we need a bull in the china shop... 🇺🇸 — Trump Outreach 🇺🇸 (@TrumpOutreach) July 17, 2017

Advertising

Sometimes, the jokes are just too easy.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.