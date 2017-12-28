Trump tries to start drama with Anna Wintour in latest tweet-rant.

On Thursday, Anna Wintour became the latest victim of Donald Trump's cyber attacks after the President called her out on Twitter in the wake of Vanity Fair's controversial "Six New Year’s Resolutions for Hillary Clinton" video.

In addition to being the longtime editor of Vogue, Wintour also serves as the editorial director for Condé Nast, the company that owns Vanity Fair.

In case you missed it, Vanity Fair came under fire after releasing this 'satirical' video suggesting that, in the new year, Hillary Clinton take up a new hobby like knitting or improv comedy:

Maybe it's time for Hillary Clinton to take up a new hobby in 2018 pic.twitter.com/sbE78rA5At — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 23, 2017

The sketch was largely ill-received, with many pointing out that the video read as sexist and regressive.

Hey STOP TELLING WOMEN WHAT THE F-CK THEY SHOULD DO OR CAN DO. Get over your mommy issues. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 27, 2017

Vanity Fair tl;dr: Six young white people holding glasses of champagne would like Hillary Clinton to abandon her life's work and platform and just shut up. Good to know. https://t.co/cELDKdVmYd — Summer Brennan (@summerbrennan) December 26, 2017