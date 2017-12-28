Trump tries to start drama with Anna Wintour in latest tweet-rant.

On Thursday, Anna Wintour became the latest victim of Donald Trump's cyber attacks after the President called her out on Twitter in the wake of Vanity Fair's controversial "Six New Year’s Resolutions for Hillary Clinton" video.
In addition to being the longtime editor of Vogue, Wintour also serves as the editorial director for Condé Nast, the company that owns Vanity Fair.
In case you missed it, Vanity Fair came under fire after releasing this 'satirical' video suggesting that, in the new year, Hillary Clinton take up a new hobby like knitting or improv comedy:
The sketch was largely ill-received, with many pointing out that the video read as sexist and regressive.
Vanity Fair later released an apology, saying they that the video was "an attempt at humor, and we regret that it missed the mark."
President Trump also criticized Vanity Fair, but for their treatment of Hillary Clinton...but rather for caving into pressure from the left to apologize for the video. While he was at it, he also took the time to drag Anna Wintour into the whole mess.
In the tweet, Trump takes a stab at Wintour, suggesting that "Crooked H," a.k.a. Hillary Clinton, was planning on naming her the Ambassador to the Court of St. James, the formal title for U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom. Trump now claims that Wintour is "beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness!"
That's one way to land yourself on the 'worst-dressed' list for life. Well that, and those too-long ties.
Maybe Trump is just salty that he hasn't been invited to the Met Gala in recent years?