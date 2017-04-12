Advertising

Bryce Lacey, a 19-year-old Sam Houston State University student, was home visiting his father, Charles, a veteran of the Vietnam War, in Richmond, TX. Charles Lacey was showing his son some of his old military photos, and Bryce couldn't help but notice that there was one man who was present in nearly all the photos. Charles identified the man as Kermit Powers, a war buddy of his who he'd lost touch with a few years after the war.

hey can y'all retweet this, it's my dad & his old bestfriend when they served in the Vietnam War together, i want to find him pic.twitter.com/Ub2MZDDNuB — bryce (@brycelacy) April 8, 2017

It's been almost 40 years since the Lacey and Powers have spoken, so Bryce decided to use the force of the internet to see if he could help track Kermit Powers down for his father. His tweet, which included an old photo of the two friends, was retweeted almost 56,000 times. The internet got together and Nancy Drew'ed the situation, and the first clue found was an obituary for an Evelyn Kelly Powers, which mentioned a son named Kermit, of Germany.

Per "America's News" NewsBank subscription via SF Public Library, this is the June 6, 2004 obit. Mentions "Kermit Powers, of Germany". pic.twitter.com/pmGQAssZyH — Martha Bridegam (@MBridegam) April 8, 2017

Someone else found a LinkedIn profile for a Kermit Powers, but it didn't look like the account was used much (he was listed as "retired"). It did show that the man lived in Germany, though.

Found this guy on linkedin. Doesn't look like an active account but the Germany part might help pic.twitter.com/xiQ6NMGKNL — Evan Smith (@sdnave) April 8, 2017

A woman found a Twitter account for a man named Kermit Powers, who did look a lot like the man in the old photos. It showed that he was retired and living in Germany, but they couldn't be sure it was the same man that Bryce's father Charles was looking for.

Then someone found a Facebook page for a man named Kermit Powers.

https://twitter.com/TayylorAshlee/status/850767397090766848

The Facebook account also didn't look it got much use, but Bryce sent a message anyway. And he got a response!

Hey everyone, Mr. Powers just sent me a message. He sent me his contact information so he & my dad can skype each other! — bryce (@brycelacy) April 10, 2017

He's excited, & said that he has been looking for my dad for over 40 years, thanks for all of the help that everyone contributed this wknd! — bryce (@brycelacy) April 10, 2017

I just got off of skype with Mr. Powers, he couldn't believe we found him. He's really happy about getting to talk to his old friend tmrw — bryce (@brycelacy) April 10, 2017

Speaking to BuzzFeed, Bryce said that his dad was "surprised" that he'd managed to track down and even speak to Kermit Powers. He added, "My mom will have to download Skype so they can talk." Good job, internet! See, sometimes not everything on the internet is awful.

