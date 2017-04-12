Advertising

By now it seems like literally everyone is talking or tweeting or making memes about United Airlines, after a video of a passenger being forcibly dragged off a flight went viral earlier this week. And now there's a weird conspiracy theory circulating in the Twittersphere that Twitter is helping the airline cover up the scandal, by deleting people's tweets, the Independent reports.

The rumor started when a handful of Twitter users claimed that their tweets had mysteriously "disappeared."

Very strange- twitter seem to be deleting negative tweets about @united Airlines, including mine... — Jay Beecher (@Jay_Beecher) April 10, 2017

"Very strange- twitter seem to be deleting negative tweets about @ united Airlines, including mine..." wrote conservative author Jay Beecher on Monday.

He then reposted his tweet, claiming the social networking site has joined forces with United to "suppress the justified negativity."

Here it is, anyway. Harmless, yet clearly @united are desperate for Twitter to help them suppress the justified negativity pic.twitter.com/8vDJgzjHaO — Jay Beecher (@Jay_Beecher) April 10, 2017

And then...

Twitter responds to my tweet asking why they are deleting negative tweets about United Airlines...by DELETING my question lol @socialdiva pic.twitter.com/3kZNKut13C — Jay Beecher (@Jay_Beecher) April 10, 2017

He's not the only one to make this claim.

Same thing's happened to me twice this morning. Thanks for reporting on it. — LISA LAVIA RYAN (@LisaLaviaRyan) April 11, 2017

Anybody else tweet about @united and had your tweet deleted? — Mick Ferry (@MickFerry) April 10, 2017

Yep. It's gone. — Fred MacAulay (@fredmacaulay) April 10, 2017

Mmmm. Who is doing the deleting? @Twitter or United? — Mick Ferry (@MickFerry) April 10, 2017

My tweet about #united was deleted. But that will not stop what happened being talked about. — Terry Arnold (@TalkIBC) April 11, 2017

Same thing happened to me. Tweet deleted; question about tweet having been deleted was ... deleted. — LISA LAVIA RYAN (@LisaLaviaRyan) April 11, 2017

Funny... I tweeted @united earlier today to ask about my flight next week and the tweet is deleted. Begging to regret booking with them. — BitterB (@iknowimbitter) April 11, 2017

If true, this would be VERY bizarre, given that United has been trending on Twitter all week, and millions of people are continuing to tweet about the scandal with no problems.

So if Twitter really IS colluding with United Airlines to "protect the brand" as some people seem to believe, the question is: why have they not taken down any of these hilarious gems?

United: We Treat You Like a Minority at a Trump Rally. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) April 11, 2017

You have to admit, that's a LOT of legroom.#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/yjzuoieBVX — Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) April 11, 2017

Is it because even these alleged Twitter scammers have a soft spot for a great joke?

