Woman has the best ever weight loss trick to drop 200 pounds.

A woman is going viral on Twitter for an extremely practical diet tip.

Miranda, aka @Mandy_Rose99, shared a photo of herself on a date. In the Before photo, she's dressed in black tie with her arms around a strapping young gentleman. In the After photo, she's cropped out her man. "after getting called disgusting last night, i successfully dropped 200lbs!! (Before and after pics)," she wrote.

after getting called disgusting last night, i successfully dropped 200lbs!! (Before and after pics) pic.twitter.com/VjdS1HoATJ — miranda (@Mandy_Rose99) November 12, 2017

The photos have gone viral, with thousands of responses cheering Miranda on. (And a few begging her to call out the jerk directly.)

Possibly the best thing I’ve seen on twitter today... and the gif is so fitting — Dale Stratton (@D_Stratton32) November 13, 2017

I think it was the extra 200 lbs that were disgusting cause the second picture looks so much better without them! Making the fam proud😘 — ANDRAMADA (@DrayaGreen) November 13, 2017

When a girl is so confident that she is radiant. 👏🏼 You are utterly gorgeous! #hewasblind pic.twitter.com/cCNfJla7XV — v_ (@v_isforvague) November 13, 2017

Miranda might even have a new boyfriend on her hands.

