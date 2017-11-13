Woman has the best ever weight loss trick to drop 200 pounds.

Advertising
A woman is going viral on Twitter for an extremely practical diet tip.
Miranda, aka @Mandy_Rose99, shared a photo of herself on a date. In the Before photo, she's dressed in black tie with her arms around a strapping young gentleman. In the After photo, she's cropped out her man. "after getting called disgusting last night, i successfully dropped 200lbs!! (Before and after pics)," she wrote.
The photos have gone viral, with thousands of responses cheering Miranda on. (And a few begging her to call out the jerk directly.)
Miranda might even have a new boyfriend on her hands.
