Uber's got a bunch of PR problems, but this one is definitely a contender for the winner. On July 16, a man named Aner Manuel was in an Uber when the driver started to get…um…let's just say "amorous" with a woman sitting in the passenger seat. It is not cute and this video may not be entirely SFW, so, you know, viewer discretion is advised.

On Sunday July 16th I received the most dangerous and inappropriate uber ride ever. As I approached my uber, I noticed there was a passenger in the front seat. I double checked to make sure I didn't select UberPool, and then approached the car. I assumed it may have been a family member of some sort. As we pulled off the female in the front (who was clearly on drugs) attempted to open the door and could not even sit straight as the vehicle was in motion. She then began to grope him and grab him. They began to kiss and she began loosening his belt. As we got further and further from my pickup location I had no idea where I was, so I had to stay in the car. She then proceeded to perform oral sex. This was my last straw. I asked the driver to drop me off. Since I've contacted uber and they refunded me for trip and gave me a "$10 credit". They've seen this video and are still "investigating". They have been extremely bad at answering any messages I've sent, and I demand something gets done. This is not okay! Posted by Aner Manuel on Thursday, July 20, 2017

Manuel posted the video and the accompanying story to Facebook on July 20th. He explained that when his Uber showed up, there was already a woman in the front seat, prompting Manuel to double check that he didn't accidentally order Uber pool. Apparently, the woman seemed very much on something and could barely sit up straight. Anyway, as the ride (ahem) continued, the woman kissed the driver and then leaned over and undid his belt. At this point in the video you can hear Manuel say, "Right here's fine," because no way was he staying in the car once the oral sex started. That's just not something a person should have to deal with when they're paying someone to drive them.

Manuel wrote that he contacted Uber to complain, and they gave him a $10 credit. Meaning, $10 to be used when he uses Uber's service again, which, given their lackadaisical response, he probably will not be doing.

Uber gave a statement to the Evening Standard, saying, “The behavior of this former driver is appalling and is not tolerated on the Uber app. As soon as this situation was reported to us, we immediately removed this driver’s access.” So the driver's been fired, which, given how unsafe his driving was, seems like a good move. Now if they could just find a way to make their (former?) customer happy—maybe not oral sex, though.

