Uber's got a bunch of PR problems, but this one is definitely a contender for the winner. On July 16, a man named Aner Manuel was in an Uber when the driver started to get…um…let's just say "amorous" with a woman sitting in the passenger seat. It is not cute and this video may not be entirely SFW, so, you know, viewer discretion is advised.
Manuel posted the video and the accompanying story to Facebook on July 20th. He explained that when his Uber showed up, there was already a woman in the front seat, prompting Manuel to double check that he didn't accidentally order Uber pool. Apparently, the woman seemed very much on something and could barely sit up straight. Anyway, as the ride (ahem) continued, the woman kissed the driver and then leaned over and undid his belt. At this point in the video you can hear Manuel say, "Right here's fine," because no way was he staying in the car once the oral sex started. That's just not something a person should have to deal with when they're paying someone to drive them.
Manuel wrote that he contacted Uber to complain, and they gave him a $10 credit. Meaning, $10 to be used when he uses Uber's service again, which, given their lackadaisical response, he probably will not be doing.
Uber gave a statement to the Evening Standard, saying, “The behavior of this former driver is appalling and is not tolerated on the Uber app. As soon as this situation was reported to us, we immediately removed this driver’s access.” So the driver's been fired, which, given how unsafe his driving was, seems like a good move. Now if they could just find a way to make their (former?) customer happy—maybe not oral sex, though.