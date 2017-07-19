Advertising

While visiting a family member at the hospital in Maryland, Alisha Jennings-Oluwosuko decided to order some food. But thanks to the hectic experience at the hospital, by the time the Uber Eats guy arrived she had completely forgotten about him. When she noticed the missed call, she texted back:

Who is this? Hello your uber eats order is here Oh coming! are you at the main entrance?

"No I'm on top of the building I just landed my helicopter," replied the sassy delivery man. "Yes I'm at the main entrance."

my ubereats delivery man decided to be a smart ass...... pic.twitter.com/8MrPM5E5Mv — ace (@iamalishajo) July 17, 2017

Advertising

It's some solid sarcasm, sure, but the internet worshipped it. There's little debate as to who's side the internet's on.

I would've given a bigger tip that's hilarious — RickyFTW (@rickyftw) July 18, 2017

It's an expected response for that sort of question lol, I would tip big too haha — SatyrႿ (@CircaWars) July 18, 2017

This is 100000% my favorite tweet of 2017 — Chuck Anderson (@NoPattern) July 18, 2017

This text exchange got so big that it actually warranted a Buzzfeed investigative report. Jennings-Oluwosuko told reporters that the guy told her "I was just messing around... I come here all the time and I always come into the main entrance."

Advertising

She respected that, but also didn't.

"It was really funny but you were being a dick," she recounted thinking. Some agreed that they'd take a cut of the man's money for that kind of attitude.

all that sass = no tip — bry guy (@chillmccool) July 18, 2017

But again, most just loved him:

this the type of dude that prob eats ur fries on the way there 😂 — Niccolò Gotti (@Moderator) July 18, 2017

Advertising

lmao this man had been through it 😂😂 that was not his day — Draëke Casey (@draekeeeee) July 18, 2017

According to BuzzFeed, Uber Support actually weighed in on the debate, tweeting: "That's definitely not ok. Please DM us the e-mail address linked to your account and we'll follow up ASAP."

Whoa... uber you gotta chill bro — Prometheus 🇬🇭 (@ajeffrey1234) July 18, 2017

Advertising

They quickly deleted the tweet reprimanding their driver, instead opting for more sass:

We don't deliver by helicopter, but we have some friends who can make this happen. Let's get in touch. #UberChopper 🚁 https://t.co/zkoSfBDhNL — UberEATS (@UberEATS) July 18, 2017

Truly, the guy deserves a raise.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.