While visiting a family member at the hospital in Maryland, Alisha Jennings-Oluwosuko decided to order some food. But thanks to the hectic experience at the hospital, by the time the Uber Eats guy arrived she had completely forgotten about him. When she noticed the missed call, she texted back:
Who is this?
Hello your uber eats order is here
Oh coming! are you at the main entrance?
"No I'm on top of the building I just landed my helicopter," replied the sassy delivery man. "Yes I'm at the main entrance."
It's some solid sarcasm, sure, but the internet worshipped it. There's little debate as to who's side the internet's on.
This text exchange got so big that it actually warranted a Buzzfeed investigative report. Jennings-Oluwosuko told reporters that the guy told her "I was just messing around... I come here all the time and I always come into the main entrance."
She respected that, but also didn't.
"It was really funny but you were being a dick," she recounted thinking. Some agreed that they'd take a cut of the man's money for that kind of attitude.
But again, most just loved him:
According to BuzzFeed, Uber Support actually weighed in on the debate, tweeting: "That's definitely not ok. Please DM us the e-mail address linked to your account and we'll follow up ASAP."
They quickly deleted the tweet reprimanding their driver, instead opting for more sass:
Truly, the guy deserves a raise.