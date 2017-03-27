Advertising

In today's creepy Uber news, a Redditor shared a screenshot of a text conversation from her driver. She had gotten an email saying she may have left something in the car, so she reached out. Oh sweet beautiful lord:

The caption: "Uber driver is smooth AF." Reddit: Real_sg4bomb

This dude's either the biggest Taco Bell purist or an unrepentant creep using his job to make women feel really uncomfortable. Although people have been getting really, really into Taco Bell mild sauce lately, I'm inclined to put this man in blog-jail for creepiness anyway. Once you pick them up, don't try to pick them up.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.