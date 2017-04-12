United Airlines has been in the hot seat for brutally forcing a man out of his chair on a flight. The internet is trolling United for shamelessly dragging 69-year-old doctor David Dao, calling out their brutal treatment of a customer.
After the horrifying incident turned into a PR disaster for United, with United CEO Oscar Munoz's initial comments only making things worse, other airlines are spinning it into PR (and comedy) gold.
The international scandal has been generating great jokes from the Middle East.
Jordanian Airlines has an impressive pun game.
Emirates Airlines makes it personal, Mr. Munoz.
Qatar Airways got real with a hilarious "app update," that "Doesn't support drag and drop."
Plus, there's Southwest Airlines' new slogan, which may or may not be real.
United Airlines deserves to be dragged. Unlike David Dao.