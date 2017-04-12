Advertising

United Airlines has been in the hot seat for brutally forcing a man out of his chair on a flight. The internet is trolling United for shamelessly dragging 69-year-old doctor David Dao, calling out their brutal treatment of a customer.

@united @FoxNews @CNN not a good way to treat a Doctor trying to get to work because they overbooked pic.twitter.com/sj9oHk94Ik — Tyler Bridges (@Tyler_Bridges) April 9, 2017

After the horrifying incident turned into a PR disaster for United, with United CEO Oscar Munoz's initial comments only making things worse, other airlines are spinning it into PR (and comedy) gold.

The international scandal has been generating great jokes from the Middle East.

Jordanian Airlines has an impressive pun game.

We are here to keep you #united Dragging is strictly prohibited 🚫 pic.twitter.com/CSjZD7fM4J — Royal Jordanian (@RoyalJordanian) April 10, 2017

Emirates Airlines makes it personal, Mr. Munoz.

Fly the friendly skies with a real airline. pic.twitter.com/wE5C5n6Lvn — Emirates airline (@emirates) April 11, 2017

Qatar Airways got real with a hilarious "app update," that "Doesn't support drag and drop."

We’re united in our goal to always accommodate our passengers, even with our app updates. pic.twitter.com/1K3q76qOp6 — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) April 12, 2017

Plus, there's Southwest Airlines' new slogan, which may or may not be real.

https://twitter.com/ChicagoMGD/status/851740967270993921?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thrillist.com%2Fnews%2Fnation%2Fairlines-troll-united-on-twitter-following-dragging-controversy

United Airlines deserves to be dragged. Unlike David Dao.

