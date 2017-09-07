Advertising

United Airlines pretty much tarnished its reputation forever this past April, when the airline had Department of Aviation officers violently drag passenger Dr. David Dao off an overbooked flight. Footage of the disturbing incident quickly spread on social media, and everyone responded by dragging the hell out of United Airlines.

Now, five months later, we finally know the U.S. Transportation Department's decision regarding whether or not United Airlines will be prosecuted. As reported by The Associated Press by way of Cosmopolitan, United will not be punished nor fined. A lawyer for the Transportation Department reportedly informed United of the decision in a letter in May, and the letter was just made public thanks to an advocacy group called Flyers Rights.

In the letter, the Transportation Department claimed it "found no evidence that United violated David Dao's civil rights," and there was "not enough" evidence that United "violated rules regarding bumping passengers," reports The Associated Press.

Um, is this not enough evidence for you?

@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

The Washington Post adds that the Transportation Department did not investigate the three officers who physically dragged Dr. Dao off the plane. “We did not review the actions of the security officers of the Chicago Department of Aviation because it is not DOT’s role to investigate police conduct,” the letter said, as per the outlet. However, four airport police officers who were "involved" in the incident "were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation," adds The Washington Post.

This news shouldn't be too much of a shock, considering how every new layer of this story is just another example of injustice. For example, United did not fire anyone over the episode, and the airline's CEO Oscar Munoz said he supported Dr. Dao's violent removal.

