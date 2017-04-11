Advertising

The internet's been abuzz with news, reactions, and fury directed at United Airlines after passengers on a flight shared multiple videos of a man being forcibly removed from his seat. It's a complicated story that has had many twists and turns seemingly on the hour—here's an best explanation of everything that has happened, so far:

The flight from O'Hare International Airport in Chicago to Louisville, Kentucky, was scheduled to take off on Sunday at 5:40 p.m, according to the New York Times.

Before boarding for the flight began, United realized the flight was overbooked. This is normal, as airlines "routinely sell tickets to more people than the plane can seat," according to the Times, to account for possible no-shows. When a flight ends up with too many travelers, the airline offers vouchers to customers who will willingly give up their seats.

Advertising

But on Sunday, United couldn't get enough people to voluntarily skip the flight. According to NJ.com, they needed the seats so United employees could make it to Kentucky to get on other flights. This logic apparently did nothing to sway the paying customers. Then four people were, apparently, chosen at random and asked to leave the flight.

According to a United spokesman, "we had asked several times, politely," that Dr. David Dao—the man in the following video— leave the plane, and he refused. Then this happened:

@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

Advertising

@united @FoxNews @CNN not a good way to treat a Doctor trying to get to work because they overbooked pic.twitter.com/sj9oHk94Ik — Tyler Bridges (@Tyler_Bridges) April 9, 2017

Subsequent videos of Dr. Dao, bloody and disoriented, made everything that much worse:

Advertising

In being physically forced off the plane by officers from the Chicago Department of Aviation, the 69-year-old doctor sustained visible injuries as the authorities manhandled him and his head bashed against an armrest.

Passengers cried out in protest, and their tweets of the incident went massively viral. Social media lit on fire with anger at United.

For your safety, United will now begin doling out unbridled carnage by group number. Passengers with small children can request to be maced. — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) April 10, 2017

Can't wait for the headline next week "United Airlines Flight Attendant Ordered To Murder A Child Because She Asked To See The Cockpit" — Max Dylan Ash (@mynameisntdave) April 10, 2017

Advertising

If your reaction to the @United video is “private companies can refuse service to anyone,” you legally should have to live in the sewers — twenty griffinteen (@griffinmcelroy) April 10, 2017

The officer in the video was put on leave, and the Chicago Department of Aviation security said "the actions of the... officer are obviously not condoned," according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

On Monday, the CEO of United Airlines, Oscar Munoz, offered an apology in the face of the outrage. According to CNBC, this is the statement he released:

This is an upsetting event to all of us here at United. I apologize for having to re-accommodate these customers. Our team is moving with a sense of urgency to work with the authorities and conduct our own detailed review of what happened.

Advertising

But his non-apology apology—specifically the phrase "re-accomodate"—only made things worse for United Airlines on Twitter:

CEO of @United says "I apologize for having to re-accommodate these customers." pic.twitter.com/5R38GAGr9c — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 10, 2017

We're all busy here @united. Can you cut to the chase and fire Oscar Munoz and your Chicago ground crew? I'm sorry: RE-ACCOMMODATE THEM pic.twitter.com/X40hmcd3AU — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 10, 2017

As the controversy continued, the ever-tactful Bill O'Reilly became a target of outrage for laughing while discussing the incident:

Advertising

Bill O'Reilly laughs at horrific video of passenger being dragged off of United flight. Then says: "I shouldn't be laughing"



You think? pic.twitter.com/4o4SO1QtjZ — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) April 11, 2017

And Jimmy Kimmel savaged United with a parody advertisement for the airlines:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HV28_ENzFog

Meanwhile, a hashtag started trending on Twitter, just in case United Airlines didn't realize what a public relations debacle they had stumbled into.

United: We Treat You Like a Minority at a Trump Rally. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) April 11, 2017

Advertising

Whoever came up with this has just the right amount of snark to start the day. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/xTywjs7Rir — Molly Hirschbeck (@MollyHirschbeck) April 11, 2017

(Worth noting, also, is a Twitter controversy from late March involving United Airlines, when United refused to allow two young girls from boarding the airplane because they were wearing leggings.)

On Tuesday, the controversy showed no signs of receding. The United CEO sent a letter to his employees, which was quickly given to the media. In it, Oscar Munoz was unrepentant, blaming the victim of the incident for being "disruptive and belligerent."

Advertising

From USA Today, here are excepts of Munoz's letter to employees:

"This situation was unfortunately compounded when one of the passengers we politely asked to deplane refused, and it became necessary to contact Chicago Aviation Security Officers to help," the letter says. "While I deeply regret this situation arose, I also emphatically stand behind all of you, and I want to commend you for continuing to go above and beyond to ensure we fly right." Munoz conceded, however, that "there are lessons we can learn from this experience," and he promised an investigation. Chicago aviation officials placed a security officer on leave, saying the incident "was not in accordance with our standard operating procedure."

Advertising

The victim-blaming was compounded on Tuesday when Dao's criminal record was exposed by the Courier-Journal, as if it was relevant to the assault he endured on Sunday. David Dao, they said, "is familiar to many Kentuckians who recall his convictions on drug-related offenses in 2004." Many on Twitter quickly came to his defense against those who would use the report to justify the violent incident.

Once again, inexcusable violence against a POC undergoes the "He's not perfect so don't feel bad" media treatment.



https://t.co/MiK5JhcvTl — 5'7 Black Male (@absurdistwords) April 11, 2017

When you say David Dao, or ANY other victim, "had a history" then you are suggesting that history justifies police violence. It doesn't. — Ana Mardoll (@AnaMardoll) April 11, 2017

Advertising

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos The history & background of David Dao isn't relevant & doesn't give anyone the right to assault him! #Disgraceful — Claire Eubank (@ClaireEubank) April 11, 2017

On Wednesday, the Independent published a story titled "Is the United Airlines man being smeared in the media even the right David Dao? It shouldn't matter." In the story, they raise criticism of the reporting on the victim, asking if tabloids even have the right man—whose background has nothing to do with his treatment on the United flight:

There is presently confusion about whether the man on the United flight was actually David Thanh Duc Dao, quite possibly another person entirely to David Anh Duy Dao, the man with the criminal records.

Advertising

As of April 11, reports said that Dao was still "recovering in a Chicago hospital," according to local station WLKY. Dao's attorney, Stephen Golan, gave the following statement:

The family of Dr. Dao wants the world to know that they are very appreciative of the outpouring of prayers, concern and support they have received. Currently, they are focused only on Dr. Dao’s medical care and treatment.

Check back here as the controversy continues to evolve.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.