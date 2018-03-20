This girl got an unsolicited d*ck pic so she sent it to his grandma. And granny responded.

A woman named Tamira recently posted a loooooong text exchange on Imgur between a guy she went to high school with (named Hank) and herself. The guy, who apparently had a crush on her, just hit her up out of the blue, and while she did her best to be polite, she wasn't interested in him and told him so. And he reacted just like any other person would — by sending her a picture of his dick. Wait, what?

It just goes to show that some men really don't understand women at all. And Grandma is wrong; it's not a case of "boys being boys" (as if that's really an acceptable excuse for anything anyway). This is why women sometimes worry about being nice to men - it seems like just about anything the woman does or says can be construed by the man as flirting. LEARN TO TAKE A HINT, Hank. And get some help, too.