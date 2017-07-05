Advertising

On Tuesday, the good people of Vermont suffered another humiliation at the hands of a sign that belongs in the poorly-designed hall of fame, when it made the viral rounds again thanks to a post on Reddit.

According to an article from Vermont's Seven Days paper from 2014, the sign was initially created so tourists could easily identify vendors of Vermont's authentic maple syrup.

Via Seven Days: "For obvious reasons, no marketing firm or graphic designer has come forward to take credit, or blame, for the phallic faux pas."

"This may be the most unintentionally vulgar thing I've ever seen. And they're all over Vermont."

In case you don't see it, that outline of Vermont looks a lot like a green man's penis discharging into a red bucket. But, you see it.

The newest installment of "This Sign Goes Viral" immediately sparked a debate in the comments about whether it was intentional or not.

And if you're from Vermont, you might not see anything strange about this at all.

Just keep drinking the syrup.

