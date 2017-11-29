The big secret at the Victoria's Secret fashion show was white models singing the n-word.

Speaking of secrets, a bunch of Victoria's Secret models are facing backlash after video leaked of a group of them singing along with a rap song backstage during this year's V.S. fashion show. Here's the problem: the song was Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow," a great song, with a few lyrics that should not be sung out loud by white people. Especially a big group of almost exclusively white people.
Video of the uncomfortable sing-a-long session was shared on Twitter early this morning by PopCrave:
The video has generated a ton of outrage on Twitter, with many pointing out the glaring problem with this video: the overwhelming whiteness.
As writer Mikelle Street pointed out on Twitter, only one of these models is black.
"Nah. That n-word was too loud and clear for there only to be one black girl in this room," he wrote.
Lots of people are tweeting about how the one black model responded to the situation:
While some people are calling for the other models singing the word to be fired:
If you're still confused about why a white person singing the n-word along with a rap song is NOT a good look, Ta-Nehisi Coates breaks it down in this video in simple terms:
Luckily, there are millions of other words in the dictionary and white people are more than welcome to use any of them. Just not the n-word. It's not that complicated.