The big secret at the Victoria's Secret fashion show was white models singing the n-word.

Speaking of secrets, a bunch of Victoria's Secret models are facing backlash after video leaked of a group of them singing along with a rap song backstage during this year's V.S. fashion show. Here's the problem: the song was Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow," a great song, with a few lyrics that should not be sung out loud by white people. Especially a big group of almost exclusively white people.

Video of the uncomfortable sing-a-long session was shared on Twitter early this morning by PopCrave:

The Victoria's Secret angels singing Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" backstage. pic.twitter.com/gGFbNBnQLI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 29, 2017

The video has generated a ton of outrage on Twitter, with many pointing out the glaring problem with this video: the overwhelming whiteness.

All white ones cancelled for saying the n word — jason (@Jsuhn) November 29, 2017

oh that’s all of them... we love diversity — jason (@Jsuhn) November 29, 2017

Hearing these "niggas" but not seeing no niggas pic.twitter.com/xYPAMb0djE — ♡♡♡ (@bbycalypso) November 29, 2017