People are cheering for a young Latina woman who confronted an older woman who was harassing a Muslim couple on the New York City subway earlier this month. A video of the encounter was posted to Live Leak, and was later shared by the I'M STILL SO NYC Facebook page. It has since gone viral.

The start of the video shows an older woman berating another woman wearing a headscarf and carrying a briefcase.

"Why are you here? Why are you in this country?" the older woman asks. Another man and woman in the subway car both try unsuccessfully to calm the older woman down before 23-year-old Tracey Tong steps in.

After the older woman tells Tong that she's Puerto Rican, Tong, who is half Peruvian, begins speaking to her in Spanish.

"I think you're being unfair. We all have to work together," Tong tells the older woman. "We can't be against one person. This is absolutely ridiculous and disrespectful."

After the woman insists that it's "ridiculous that we're in this situation," Tong replies, "Exactly, so why should we fight with people and start more problems, and be against each other?"

Tong continues:

"I'm not scolding you. I’m not telling you to be quiet. I’m asking you to please respect her. In Spanish, in English, in Chinese, in French, whatever language you want me to say it, I will say it to you. Whether you’re born from here, Puerto Rico, wherever you are from.”

“We’re all in this together. Whether we like what’s going on in the government or not. Fuck it. We gotta deal with it. You’re a grown woman. Suck it up, and you defend your brothers and sisters.”

Many Facebook users praised Tong for standing up for the Muslim couple, and for good reason. She is unmistakably awesome. Let's hope she's inspired some other folks to stand up for what's right.

