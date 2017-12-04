Drunk guy finds Waffle House staff asleep, takes matters into his own hands.

When life gives you lemons...go into the kitchen and make your own lemonade.

South Carolina man Alex Bowen set off to carbo load after a fun night drinking, as one does, and he discovered that the staff at the Waffle House was as tired as he was.

"It was around 3 a.m. I was pretty inebriated," Bowen told ABC News.

After waiting at the register for a good ten minutes, Bowen checked outside for any employees, but when he couldn't find anyone awake, he took matters into his own hands.

"That’s when I got hot on the grill with a Texas bacon cheesesteak melt," he said.

Only when he was cooking did he discover an employee, fast asleep. But rather than disturb his slumber, Bowen opted to make his own food.