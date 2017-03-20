Advertising

File this under: WTF is wrong with people??? Last week, a waiter at Saint Marc, an upscale restaurant in Huntington Beach, California, refused to serve four Latina customers unless they showed "proof of residency."

"I need to make sure you’re from here," he said, according to one of the customers, 24-year-old Diana Carrillo, who has Mexican heritage but was born in the US. Not that it should make the slightest difference. She shared about the ordeal on Facebook in a post which has been shared over a thousand times:

She wrote:

A few friends and I went to Saint Marc's in Huntington Beach today. My sister and my friend were seated first and the waiter asked them for their "proof of residency" when they ordered a drink. My friend in disbelief repeated what he said and his response was "yeah, I need to make sure you're from here before I serve you." Not knowing that this happened to them, my friend and I were then seated and he returned to the table and asked us for our "proof of residency." After fully digesting what he said, we all got up and left to speak to the manager. For a few seconds I thought maybe he was being a smart ass or joking but the fact that he said "I need to make sure you're from here before I serve you" was completely unacceptable. How many others has he said this too? I hope this employee is reprimanded for his actions. No establishment should tolerate discriminatory actions from their employees. PLEASE SHARE WITH YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS!

Kent Bearden, the restaurant's senior director of operations, told The Washington Post that the waiter has since been fired, and that before the incident he “had never received so much as a write-up” before (uh, ok).

“I don’t know if he had an agenda or not,” said Bearden. “My concern is he violated a company policy. We’re very specific about how we treat our guests. That individual did not treat a table of guests to the expectations that we set forth in that company policy, and that caused him to be terminated.”

According to the Washington Post, the restaurant’s management reached out to Carrillo to apologize and offer her a "VIP experience" at the restaurant, which she and her friends turned down. But they did accept the restaurant's offer to donate 10 percent of the weekend’s proceeds to a nonprofit of their choice. They chose Orange County Immigrant Youth United, an organization that "advocates for the rights of undocumented immigrants to live free from exploitation and persecution."

Carrillo, whose parents are both immigrants, said she had been "warned" about this kind of treatment by her parents but hadn't experienced it firsthand. Until now. She told The Post that she wondered if the waiter's behavior was a result of “who is President."

The same president who spreads xenophobic rhetoric and is proposing to build an actual wall to keep out immigrants? Yeah, sounds about right.

