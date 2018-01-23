Teens who didn't know they had to tip made it up to the waiter in a big way.

If you've ever waited tables, you know how important tips are. Restaurants usually pay their servers peanuts, so when diners leave a sh*tty tip, or worse, don't tip at all, it is not only annoying— it also messes with the waiter's livelihood.

So when a waiter and Imgur user who goes by the name Seminole was left a meager $3.28 tip after waiting on four teenagers, he was justifiably peeved.

He wrote:

"Nothing more frustrating than when I get little to nothing for a tip and the customer is smiling and thanking me profusely as they exit."

However, what came next surprised him.

Nearly two weeks later, the teens returned to the restaurant with this letter:

And yes, they also brought Seminole a generous tip:

"These kids came back another day and left this for me at the front desk, with $18 and some change. I've been serving a long time, and nothing like this has ever happened to me, or anyone," wrote Seminole on Imgur. "I don't know how you learned or educated yourself on tipping, but I really appreciate the effort and kindness. I hope your Homecoming was fantastic!"