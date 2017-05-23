Advertising

A video posted to Reddit on May 22 shows an incredibly rude and racist woman verbally harassing a woman in Walmart, until finally an employee steps in to put an end to her rant. In the video, the unidentified woman tells another woman (presumably the person who took the video) who's trying to shop to "Go back to Mexico," and says, "We don't want you here."

Warning: the video includes some very offensive slurs.

Another woman comes to the defense of the woman getting yelled at, only to be called a "n***er."

A Walmart employee finally comes over to address the situation, and tells the rude woman that she has to leave, saying her behavior is inappropriate and that she's causing a scene in the store. After repeatedly protesting, "It's not my fault, she started it," the racist lady walks away with her shopping cart. That's the end of the conflict, as far as we know, since the video was posted on Reddit (and YouTube) with no caption or commentary.

Boy, she seems really fun to go shopping with.

