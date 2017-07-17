Advertising

Walmart has issued an apology for a racial slur in the description of a product for sale on its Marketplace. Twitter user @Travon shared the news of a Jagazi Natural's Full Cap Weaving Net for sale on the website, with a description of the net as "n-word brown." Except the site, shockingly, spelled out the full word.

Not only is the descriptor unacceptable, it turns out that the net was actually posted by a fake vendor. Jagazi Naturals owner Chizo Onuh told the New York Daily News that her products have been copied and resold by Amazon and Walmart third-party sellers before. As Travon pointed out, the same cap was available on Amazon "listed minus a certain word."

Advertising

For context, amazon has the same cap listed minus a certain word. pic.twitter.com/mWpoA5E8ld — Travon Free (@Travon) July 17, 2017

Walmart swiftly moved on the situation with an apology to customers. Spokesperson Danit Marquardt commented, "We are very sorry and appalled that this third party seller listed their item with this description on our online marketplace. It is a clear violation of our policy, and has been removed, and we are investigating the seller to determine how this could have happened."

Despite the apology, it's a surprise to Walmart customers that the product could have even appeared online without the brand's approval. But one person who wasn't surprised was Onuh herself. "Considering the fact that I'm a black woman from Nigeria, what really pains me is that I get these emails from other black people who are in pain because of that word," said Onuh.

Advertising

As one Twitter user wrote, "I would hope there are several people in Seattle right now trying to figure out why their filters aren't working.

i would hope there are several people in seattle right now trying to figure out why their filters aren't working. — MΞΛ (@OhMeadhbh) July 17, 2017

The meta description is still showing up. The page says it's unavailable when you click it. Taken at 12:16CST 7/17 pic.twitter.com/rhv4EJWGGc — Claire Lempke (@clizlempke) July 17, 2017

Walmart, do better.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.