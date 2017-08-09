Advertising

Walmart fucked up, big time. And not just by selling guns and underpaying their workers. But by selling guns, underpaying their workers AND this horrendously bad sign placement spotted at one of their stores by a Twitter user named Anthony:

Oh wow, that is bad. Really, really bad. As you can see, someone placed a back-to-school sign that reads "OWN THE SCHOOL YEAR LIKE A HERO" above a rack full of guns.

We don't yet know if this was the work of a prankster with a twisted sense of humor, or an extremely distracted/stoned/asleep store clerk. But the tweet went viral, and, to their credit, Walmart responded quickly on Twitter with an apology:

Absolutely, Anthony. We agree this was horrible and we've since removed the sign from the display. -Vik — Walmart (@Walmart) August 9, 2017

Thank you I was very concerned!! — Anthony (@OMGItsBirdman) August 9, 2017

But a guy named Jared demanded receipts.

what store # is that store. Because there is no way you already took it down — Jared Minzel (@JaredMinzel) August 9, 2017

Good question. This was Store #1341. I hope this helps, Jared and we want you to know we are truly sorry for this. -Vik — Walmart (@Walmart) August 9, 2017

(They are sorry! Soooooo sorry!)

But then Walmart, who just claimed to have "removed the sign" themselves, switched up their story by saying there was "no such sign posted."

Hi Jared. To add a bit, the manager at the location reported confirmed that there was no such sign posted. Still looking into it. -Dean — Walmart (@Walmart) August 9, 2017

Ummm.

but there is a picture.... and it isnt photoshoped — Jared Minzel (@JaredMinzel) August 9, 2017

Probably some up to no good kids just moved the sign. — Charlie (@KingChizz) August 9, 2017

Okay.

Also, someone named Jordan shared the same disturbing photo and it, too, went viral:

Walmart apologized to him, too (they are SOOOOOOO sorry).

Yes, this is terrible, Jordan. This sign had no business there and was taken down as soon as we were alerted. We are very sorry. -Dean — Walmart (@Walmart) August 9, 2017

And then Jordan dropped the mic.

......the problem is the guns — jordan 🌹🌹 (@JordanUhl) August 9, 2017

