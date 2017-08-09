Walmart fucked up, big time. And not just by selling guns and underpaying their workers. But by selling guns, underpaying their workers AND this horrendously bad sign placement spotted at one of their stores by a Twitter user named Anthony:
Oh wow, that is bad. Really, really bad. As you can see, someone placed a back-to-school sign that reads "OWN THE SCHOOL YEAR LIKE A HERO" above a rack full of guns.
We don't yet know if this was the work of a prankster with a twisted sense of humor, or an extremely distracted/stoned/asleep store clerk. But the tweet went viral, and, to their credit, Walmart responded quickly on Twitter with an apology:
But a guy named Jared demanded receipts.
(They are sorry! Soooooo sorry!)
But then Walmart, who just claimed to have "removed the sign" themselves, switched up their story by saying there was "no such sign posted."
Ummm.
Okay.
Also, someone named Jordan shared the same disturbing photo and it, too, went viral:
Walmart apologized to him, too (they are SOOOOOOO sorry).
And then Jordan dropped the mic.