Advertising

In an era of "fake news" and outright hatred for the media, storied newspaper The Washington Post has added a mission statement to the top of its website. The phrase has struck some readers as perhaps a little... shall we say, musical?

"Democracy Dies in Darkness," according to the Washington Post's communications director, "is actually something we've said internally for a long time in speaking about our mission."

Advertising

“We thought it would be a good, concise value statement that conveys who we are to the many millions of readers who have come to us for the first time over the last year.”

It's a good thing they're confident in it. Because they must have known it would be quickly photoshopped into a hundred thousand alternative slogans for the entire internet to LOL @. Here's a few of the funniest:

1.

Advertising

2.

3.

4.

5.

Advertising

6.

7.

8.

9.

Advertising

10.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.