In an era of "fake news" and outright hatred for the media, storied newspaper The Washington Post has added a mission statement to the top of its website. The phrase has struck some readers as perhaps a little... shall we say, musical?
"Democracy Dies in Darkness," according to the Washington Post's communications director, "is actually something we've said internally for a long time in speaking about our mission."
“We thought it would be a good, concise value statement that conveys who we are to the many millions of readers who have come to us for the first time over the last year.”
It's a good thing they're confident in it. Because they must have known it would be quickly photoshopped into a hundred thousand alternative slogans for the entire internet to LOL @. Here's a few of the funniest: