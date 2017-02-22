Advertising

In an era of "fake news" and outright hatred for the media, storied newspaper The Washington Post has added a mission statement to the top of its website. The phrase has struck some readers as perhaps a little... shall we say, musical?

The Washington Post has a new slogan. It's very... metal. pic.twitter.com/k2S95AsMSD — Thomas Seal (@TW_Seal) February 22, 2017

New Morrissey album "Democracy Dies in Darkness" out now, featuring the hit single "More Will Ignore Me the Louder I Get." pic.twitter.com/e7hPviOQfX — Christopher J Scalia (@cjscalia) February 22, 2017

"Democracy Dies in Darkness," according to the Washington Post's communications director, "is actually something we've said internally for a long time in speaking about our mission."

Advertising

“We thought it would be a good, concise value statement that conveys who we are to the many millions of readers who have come to us for the first time over the last year.”

It's a good thing they're confident in it. Because they must have known it would be quickly photoshopped into a hundred thousand alternative slogans for the entire internet to LOL @. Here's a few of the funniest:

1.

BREAKING: Washington Post unveils it latest masthead. pic.twitter.com/6j5xjcpsEZ — Seymour Sludgeworth (@SSludgeworth) February 22, 2017

Advertising

2.

3.

I liked their old one more pic.twitter.com/XdKMPYQZ2C — Brett Beletz (@ifthedevilisix) February 22, 2017

4.

Wow the new Post logo is bleak but I'm digging it. pic.twitter.com/ZSTIrhZB8f — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) February 22, 2017

5.

Advertising

6.

The Washington Post's new slogan is aggressive, but facts are facts and it makes a good point pic.twitter.com/dUl2FtF8mJ — Bullets Forever (@BulletsForever) February 22, 2017

7.

wow, the washington post’s new slogan is pretty dark pic.twitter.com/6yxzZ2EC5G — Tom Phillips (@flashboy) February 22, 2017

8.

huh, it must be regional? pic.twitter.com/2qwGSaJmii — Philip Bump (@pbump) February 22, 2017

9.

The Washington Post's new tagline is pretty good. pic.twitter.com/W922lcvzim — neontaster (@neontaster) February 22, 2017

Advertising

10.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.