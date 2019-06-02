Germany just completed a website to instruct you on how to bang their locals. Really.

Germany spent $136,000 on a sex-education website specifically targeted to foreigners. The message is clear: Germans want sex partners with skills, so don't even try to get off until after you've logged on.
Of course, EVERYONE wants a sex partner with skills, so what gives, Germany?
According to UPI, the German Federal Center for Health Education created the website specifically to help the large Middle Eastern immigrant population making their way into Germany. Compared to those just arriving, Germans are very open (ahem) sexually, and the government wants to make sure they are fitting in (cough cough).
To ensure everyone gets a clear picture of what is and isn't cool to do while sex-making, they have created a very descriptive website full of illustrations and descriptions of sex acts, with topics like "the body and sex," "virginity," and "sexual problems and fears."
There are some really hot tips on there, for example this note to first timers:
Make sure that no one can disturb you. They are then relaxed.
Anyone else ready to do the nasty?
They also make sure to acknowledge that good sex is no one specific thing:
There are no rules to define what is good sex and what is not. This varies from person to person... You must not do anything or love.
Germans aren't known for their romantic nature, but let's just hope that one is a misfire in the translation.
Here's some of their deep thoughts on porn:
Pornography is not the same as sex in reality. The following points are noticeable in pornographic material:
- People always slender body, large penises or large breasts (often these are technically processed).
- People want and at any time to have sex.
- People show no emotion.
The reality is not so.
Not exactly what you thought Germans would have to say about porn, right?
The website doesn't shy away from the details, either. They explain almost every position, from missionary, to oral, to...
While the site was intended for immigrants, it seems reasonable that anyone planning to visit Germany check the site out. Get on over there and bone up on that sex-ed.