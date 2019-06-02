Germany just completed a website to instruct you on how to bang their locals. Really.

Germany spent $136,000 on a sex-education website specifically targeted to foreigners. The message is clear: Germans want sex partners with skills, so don't even try to get off until after you've logged on.

Of course, EVERYONE wants a sex partner with skills, so what gives, Germany?

According to UPI, the German Federal Center for Health Education created the website specifically to help the large Middle Eastern immigrant population making their way into Germany. Compared to those just arriving, Germans are very open (ahem) sexually, and the government wants to make sure they are fitting in (cough cough).

To ensure everyone gets a clear picture of what is and isn't cool to do while sex-making, they have created a very descriptive website full of illustrations and descriptions of sex acts, with topics like "the body and sex," "virginity," and "sexual problems and fears."