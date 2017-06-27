News > So That Happened
30 completely insane things people tried to bring through airport security.
You know when you're traveling by plane and you can't remember if you can bring a whole tube of toothpaste or if it has to be a mini one? Or if you're wondering, how about my antique Chinese throwing star collection, will that be a problem? What about my dog, the one I had stuffed and keep on a bookshelf at home?
The TSA (Transportation Security Administration) has some pretty strict rules (with good reason) for what can go in your carry-on bag, what has to be checked, and what can't fly with you at all. If you've got a question as to what you can take with you, you can just tweet a picture of the item to @AskTSA (or send it via Facebook Messenger) and they'll let you know ASAP. But sometimes people just pack stuff and hope for the best. As you might imagine, TSA agents come across some pretty unusual things during their inspections of passengers' bags. Here are just a few of them, from the hidden gem that is the official TSA Instagram account.
1. Huge lobster
This Boston Logan (BOS) TSA officer found himself in a pinch and needed to remove this giant lobster from its container to resolve a checked baggage alarm. This is proof that lobsters are allowed in carry-on and checked bags. As you can imagine, they’re a popular item at New England airports. Just check with your airline first for packing guidelines. Oh, in case you were wondering, butter and cheddar biscuits are permitted as well.
Allowed! And it doesn't even need a seat of its own.
2. Cooler full of crawfish
It would probably stick in your craw if I said no, so I’m happy to say that you can treat your northern friends to some yummy crawfish. Conversationally, did you know that you can keep your food items fresh with up to five-pounds of dry ice? Click on the link in our bio and search “dry ice.” - This is a screenshot of a tweet sent to the @AskTSA account on Twitter. Have you ever wondered whether or not you can pack a certain item? Fret no more! Now you can simply snap a picture and tweet it to @AskTSA or send it via Facebook Messenger and our team will get back to you promptly with an answer. If you're a regular follower of this account, I'm sure you can think of many situations where it would have behooved somebody to send us a picture first. And that's not all. Contact us about any TSA related issue or question you might have. We can even help you with TSA Pre✓® issues. We look forward to answering your questions, 8am-10pm ET weekdays; 9am-7pm weekends/holidays. #AskTSA #TSATravelTips
Also allowed! After all, they're just small lobsters, right? Basically? Just go with me on this one. They're all just insects of the sea, anyway.
3. Meat slicer
No luck. You can bring it, but it's got to be checked. Once you've removed your meat slicer from your carry-on bag, though, you've got so much extra room for the little odds and ends you might need on your trip—like your wallet, ticket, Kindle, phone, keys, etc.
4. Propane gas tanks
We’ve got nothing against propane and propane accessories, but dang it, Bobby, you can’t pack two propane tanks in your checked bags. Propane has a propensity to explode and is prohibited all together from air travel. These were discovered at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC).
Um, nope. Those babies are not going anywhere with you, even if you poured them into little 3 ounce bottles. So no, you won't be grilling on the plane.
5. Flare gun
We need to talk about your flare. If you want to express yourself, this is the wrong kind of flare. You need flair. 37 pieces to be exact… This flare gun was discovered in a carry-on bag at Honolulu (HNL). Flare guns are only permitted in checked bags without the flares.
You can check it, but—surprise!—you are not bringing that sucker onto the plane with you. You're going to have to find a different way of getting the flight attendants' attention.
6. Fireworks
Yeah, no way on these. Not carry-on, not checked, not at all. So you might as well go set them off in the long-term parking lot before getting on the plane.
7. Giant scissors
#TSACatch - These giant scissors and assorted knives were discovered in the carry-on bags of several travelers at the #Seattle #Tacoma (#SEA) International airport. While knives are not permitted in carry-on bags, you may pack scissors with blades less than 4" long. #TSATravelTips
What even would you do with scissors that big? They weren't allowed, so we'll never know.
8. Just a couple of swords
When you just want to bring a couple of swords with you, like one does.
9. Anti-tank weapon
#TSACatch - #FBF to 2012 when this expended 84-mm anti-tank weapon (AT4) was discovered in a checked bag at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport (#LBE) in #Latrobe, #Pennsylvania. Anti-tank weapons, expended or live, are prohibited from being transported in carry-on and checked bags.
Hey guess what NOPE.
10. What even is this knife thing?
TSA agents found this in a passenger's carry-on bag, but it had to be checked. Hopefully he didn't have to slay any dragons on the plane.
11. Sickle
This can be in a checked bag. You'll just have to make do without it during the flight.
12. Gas mask
Packing list: Socks. ✅ Toothbrush. ✅ Curling Iron. ✅ Post-apocalyptic bullet-adorned gas mask. ❌ While gas masks are allowed in carry-on bags, replica bullets are not. This was discovered in a carry-on bag at Miami (MIA). Maybe he was catching a one way flight to #FuryRoad?
This is a tricky one—gas masks are allowed in carry-ons, but bullets (even replica ones) are not. This one has to be checked until you land at your destination (the zombie apocalypse?).
13. Sword or stun canes
Elementary, my dear Watson. Some people need a little help when they’re on their feet, but in order to bring a mobility aid onto an aircraft, it cannot double as a deadly sword or immobilizing stun gun. Most people do not realize they have a sword in their cane. Best to check... From left to right, these sword canes and stun cane were discovered in traveler’s carry-on property at Ft. Lauderdale (FLL), Phoenix (PHX), and Salt Lake City (SLC).
Sure, you can bring a cane onto the flight with you, but not if it's also a weapon. As the TSA caption for this pic reads, "Most people do not realize they have a sword in their cane." Whaaaaaat? That would be, imho, the number one selling point of a cane. "Will it help me stand and walk?" "Yes." "But will it also help me vanquish my foes." "You betcha."
14. Heroin wrapped up like presents
A box of festively wrapped heroin was discovered in a checked bag at Los Angeles (LAX). This is an example of why our officers have to open gifts at times. They don’t enjoy it, but if there’s an anomaly inside, they have to check it out. We’re not looking for drugs, but in this case, it was nothing but drugs. When narcotics are discovered, our officers must notify the police.
Sure, you can put your heroin into your carry-on ba—just kidding, come on, that shit is illegal, and not only cannot it not go on the plane at all, the TSA agents are required to call the police. Yes, even if you wrap it up all pretty.
15. 92 pounds of pot
#TSACatch - As we’ve said before, we’re not looking for illegal narcotics, but we have to report them to law enforcement when discovered. With that said, it’s pretty hard to not come across 92 pounds of marijuana as our checked baggage screening officers did in #Phoenix (#PHX).
Maybe the fact that it was 92 pounds was a little bit of a giveaway.
16. 17 bags of pot
#TSAGoodCatch - 17 clear vacuum sealed plastic bags of marijuana were discovered in two carry-on bags this week at the #Oakland (#OAK) International Airport. If during the security screening process an officer discovers an item that may violate federal law, TSA refers the matter to law enforcement.
17 vacuum sealed bags of weed. Nice that someone found a new use for Space Bags®. But still a no go.
17. Enchilada knife
#TBT April, 2014 - An 8.5” knife was discovered inside an enchilada at the Sonoma County Airport (STS). While this was a great catch, the passenger’s intent was delicious, not malicious, and she was cleared for travel. It’s always important to double check your bags and enchiladas.
"What?? I, uh, I don't know HOW that got in there! I'm going to go back and complain to the manager! I definitely told him 'NO KNIVES' this time."
18. A few tactical axes
Just a few axes, no big deal.
19. Comb knife
Don’t get yourself tangled up at the security checkpoint with a concealed comb knife. Knives are always prohibited in carry-on bags, but concealed knives such as this one can lead to a hairy situation such as fines and arrest. This comb-knife was discovered in a carry-on bag at San Diego (SAN).
The TSA Instagram account has a surprising number of comb knives. But this one actually has packaging that says "COMB KNIFE." Super subtle.
20. World's largest teddy bear
Click on the link in our profile to read a blog post on this subject. ***UPDATE*** After watching a YouTube video posted by the traveler, we’ve learned that he’s a popular YouTuber and this was a stunt to see if he could get the giant bear on the plane. He even made up a backstory that the bear was a gift for his girlfriend. The bear did not belong to a child. The passenger had actually bought a ticket for the bear. After the airline and TSA decided the bear was too large, the airline offered to refund the ticket and the traveler was given the option of checking the bear as checked baggage. The traveler opted not to check the bear and left it behind.*** Why does this gigantic teddy bear look so sad? He was abandoned by his owners at LAX after the airline and TSA determined that he was just too big to be screened as a carry-on and taken on the plane. It’s a good idea to check with your airline prior to traveling with overly large items as cary-ons. If you see this wayward bear strolling the streets of LA, please feel free to feed him. #TSATravelTips
This sad-looking bear couldn't sit with its owner (who turned out to be a YouTuber trying to pull a prank—he'd even bought a ticket for the teddy). The airline refunded the ticket, and offered to check the bear, but I guess since the stunt had failed, Teddy was no longer wanted. This sort of stuffed animal abandonment happens all too often. Luckily, the bear has now found a new life in L.A. Check out his upcoming NBC pilot, Bear With Me.
21. Jar of live bees
Have you ever debated about whether or not you can pack a jar of bees from grandma, or any other types of items? Fret no more! Now you can simply snap a picture and tweet it to @AskTSA or send it via Facebook Messenger and our team will get back to you promptly with an answer. If you're a regular follower of this account, I'm sure you can think of many situations where it would have behooved somebody to send us a picture first. And that's not all. Contact us about any TSA related issue or question you might have. We can even help you with TSA Pre✓® issues. We look forward to answering your questions, 8am-10pm ET weekdays; 9am-7pm weekends/holidays. #AskTSA #TSATravelTips
Sure, why not, what could possibly go wrong? Actually, in a case like this, it's not up to TSA, it's up to the individual airline whether they want to let live insects on the plane. Seems like it'd be a hassle, serving each of them tiny little drinks and snacks, and there's no way they'd agree on an in-flight movie.
22. Snakes in stockings
#TBT - In August 2011 at the #Miami International Airport (#MIA), seven small snakes (stuffed in nylon stockings) were discovered in a traveler’s pants. In addition to the snakes, he also had three small turtles. The snakes and turtles were found using TSA’s Advanced Imaging Technology which allows TSA officers to find potential threat items concealed from plain sight. @USFWS officers arrived on the scene and took custody of the reptiles. The passenger was arrested and charged with violating the Lacey Act.
[Insert obligatory snakes on a plane joke here.]
23. Live parrots
#TBT August 2011 -- Two birds were discovered during a pat-down that was being administered due to bulky clothing at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). They were wrapped in socks and taped to the leg and chest of a woman who was traveling to China. @USFWS officers arrested the woman on suspicion of smuggling and exporting an endangered species out of the United States. #TSAGoodCatch
Um, nope. Especially not when they're wrapped in socks and taped to your body and they are also an endangered species that you are obviously trying to smuggle out of the country. Polly want freedom?
24. Bag of eels
#TBT 2012 - These eels were discovered in a passenger’s checked bag at the #Miami (#MIA) International Airport. Among many other things, the passenger was attempting to transport 163 marine tropical fish and 22 invertebrates to #Maracaibo (MAR). The passenger surrendered the items to the @usfws (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service). #TSAGoodCatch
A bag of eels?? Well, that's a slippery situation! The passenger was also trying to bring 163 marine tropical fish. Hmm, certainly something fishy about this traveler. Okay, I'm done with the puns now, sorry.
25. Chihuahua
#TSATravelTips - Ay, #Chihuahua! It’s always important to double check your bags before traveling, especially to make sure your Chihuahua hasn’t stowed away inside one of them. That’s exactly what happened this week at #NewYork’s #LaGuardia (#LGA) Airport. While resolving a checked baggage alarm, an officer was shocked when he found a dog in the bag! Apparently, the dog climbed in while its owner was packing her suitcase. TSA worked with the airline to identify the owner, and the two were happily reunited. #DogsOfInstagram #TSAGoodCatch
Dogs are allowed on planes, but not IN LUGGAGE. The owner said her dog climbed in when she was packing and apparently she didn't notice. Uhhhh, that seems…questionable. Like, wouldn't you notice your dog was gone when you went to say goodbye to it? I'm just sayin'.
26. Bottle full of dead endangered seahorses
No dice. The bottle is too big for carry-on, and the dead seahorses are prohibited (although once they're dead I don't really know that they're endangered anymore…seems like the danger has already happened).
27. Human skull
#TBT In April of 2013, our officers discovered human skull fragments in clay pots at the #FortLauderdale International Airport (#FLL)! The fragments weren’t a security threat, but they slowed down the screening process because the screening area became a crime scene! The passengers had just purchased the clay pots and had no idea skull fragments were inside.
Oh, you know, just some skull fragments in clay pots. What, don't most clay pots have bones in them?
28. Mummified head
Have you ever debated about whether or not you can pack a certain item in your checked or carry-on bag? Like the mummified head of #JeremyBentham for example… Fret no more! Now you can simply snap a picture and tweet it to @AskTSA or send it via Facebook Messenger and our team will get back to you promptly with an answer. If you're a regular follower of this account, I'm sure you can think of many situations where it would have behooved somebody to send us a picture first. And that's not all. Contact us about any TSA related issue or question you might have. We can even help you with TSA Pre✓® issues. We look forward to answering your questions, 8am-10pm ET weekdays; 9am-7pm weekends/holidays. #AskTSA #TSATravelTips
Yes, this mummified head of Jeremy Bentham can accompany you on the plane in your carry-on, as long as it's "properly packaged, labeled, and declared." (Note to self: Google how to properly package and declare a mummified head for airline travel.)
29. Texas Chainsaw Massacre prop
Okay, this prop made it on the plane, but there's no information about whether he was put in cargo or first class.
30. Hubcab
Did you find that on the G.W. Parkway? Asking for a friend… Your hub caps are good to go in your carry-on bag. - This is a screenshot of a tweet sent to the @AskTSA account on Twitter. Have you ever wondered whether or not you can pack a certain item? Fret no more! Now you can simply snap a picture and tweet it to @AskTSA or send it via Facebook Messenger and our team will get back to you promptly with an answer. If you're a regular follower of this account, I'm sure you can think of many situations where it would have behooved somebody to send us a picture first. And that's not all. Contact us about any TSA related issue or question you might have. We can even help you with TSA Pre✓® issues. We look forward to answering your questions, 8am-10pm ET weekdays; 9am-7pm weekends/holidays. #AskTSA #TSATravelTips
Allowed! You can bring your hubcap with you in your carry-on! Wait a minute, is that stolen? Haha, just kidding, I'm sure the TSA doesn't care, on the plane you go!
Bonus: Explosive-sniffing dog cards!
Maltby says "happy #InternationalDogDay!" He’s an explosives detection canine at the Honolulu Airport (HNL). Along with his handler, he helps keep the travel systems safe. As you can tell from the photo, he loves his assigned duty location in Hawaii! Good boy, Maltby!!! #TSAOnTheJob #DogsOfInstagram #WorkingDogs
Apparently the TSA has cards (like baseball card-style) for the explosive detection canines at the airports. These are real physical cards, but I don't know how you get them. All I know is I WANT TO COLLECT THEM ALL!
This lucky kid got a canine trading card from one of our handlers at Charlotte (CLT). #DogsOfInstagram
