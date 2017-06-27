Advertising

You know when you're traveling by plane and you can't remember if you can bring a whole tube of toothpaste or if it has to be a mini one? Or if you're wondering, how about my antique Chinese throwing star collection, will that be a problem? What about my dog, the one I had stuffed and keep on a bookshelf at home?

The TSA (Transportation Security Administration) has some pretty strict rules (with good reason) for what can go in your carry-on bag, what has to be checked, and what can't fly with you at all. If you've got a question as to what you can take with you, you can just tweet a picture of the item to @AskTSA (or send it via Facebook Messenger) and they'll let you know ASAP. But sometimes people just pack stuff and hope for the best. As you might imagine, TSA agents come across some pretty unusual things during their inspections of passengers' bags. Here are just a few of them, from the hidden gem that is the official TSA Instagram account.

1. Huge lobster

Allowed! And it doesn't even need a seat of its own.

2. Cooler full of crawfish

Also allowed! After all, they're just small lobsters, right? Basically? Just go with me on this one. They're all just insects of the sea, anyway.

3. Meat slicer

#TSATravelTips - This meat slicer was discovered recently in a carry-on bag at the Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW). Blades on slicers, and food processors are razor sharp and are prohibited from being packed in carry-on bags. A post shared by TSA (@tsa) on Aug 14, 2015 at 5:04pm PDT

No luck. You can bring it, but it's got to be checked. Once you've removed your meat slicer from your carry-on bag, though, you've got so much extra room for the little odds and ends you might need on your trip—like your wallet, ticket, Kindle, phone, keys, etc.

4. Propane gas tanks

We’ve got nothing against propane and propane accessories, but dang it, Bobby, you can’t pack two propane tanks in your checked bags. Propane has a propensity to explode and is prohibited all together from air travel. These were discovered at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC). A post shared by TSA (@tsa) on Jun 26, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

Um, nope. Those babies are not going anywhere with you, even if you poured them into little 3 ounce bottles. So no, you won't be grilling on the plane.

5. Flare gun

We need to talk about your flare. If you want to express yourself, this is the wrong kind of flare. You need flair. 37 pieces to be exact… This flare gun was discovered in a carry-on bag at Honolulu (HNL). Flare guns are only permitted in checked bags without the flares. A post shared by TSA (@tsa) on Jun 25, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

You can check it, but—surprise!—you are not bringing that sucker onto the plane with you. You're going to have to find a different way of getting the flight attendants' attention.

6. Fireworks

Oooooh! Ahhhhh! It’s that time of year again where we remind everybody that fireworks and firecrackers are not allowed in carry-on or checked bags. These were all discovered recently at Houston (IAH) and Wichita (ICT). #Fireworks A post shared by TSA (@tsa) on Jun 23, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

Yeah, no way on these. Not carry-on, not checked, not at all. So you might as well go set them off in the long-term parking lot before getting on the plane.

7. Giant scissors

What even would you do with scissors that big? They weren't allowed, so we'll never know.

8. Just a couple of swords

#TSACatch - #TBT These swords were discovered in a carry-on bag (guitar case) at the #SaltLakeCity (#SLC) International Airport in June of 2012. A post shared by TSA (@tsa) on Dec 11, 2014 at 3:37pm PST

When you just want to bring a couple of swords with you, like one does.

9. Anti-tank weapon

Hey guess what NOPE.

10. What even is this knife thing?

This weapon will not only help you defend yourself against Orcs, but it also allows you to butter two slices of toast at the same time! This one was discovered in a carry-on bag at Chicago Midway (MDW). Please pack items such as this in your checked bags. A post shared by TSA (@tsa) on Jun 16, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT

TSA agents found this in a passenger's carry-on bag, but it had to be checked. Hopefully he didn't have to slay any dragons on the plane.

11. Sickle

#TSAGoodCatch - This sickle was discovered in a carry-on bag at the #Newark (#EWR) International Airport. Sickles and all other bladed objects are prohibited from being packed in carry-on bags. A post shared by TSA (@tsa) on Jan 6, 2015 at 4:28pm PST

This can be in a checked bag. You'll just have to make do without it during the flight.

12. Gas mask

This is a tricky one—gas masks are allowed in carry-ons, but bullets (even replica ones) are not. This one has to be checked until you land at your destination (the zombie apocalypse?).

13. Sword or stun canes

Sure, you can bring a cane onto the flight with you, but not if it's also a weapon. As the TSA caption for this pic reads, "Most people do not realize they have a sword in their cane." Whaaaaaat? That would be, imho, the number one selling point of a cane. "Will it help me stand and walk?" "Yes." "But will it also help me vanquish my foes." "You betcha."

14. Heroin wrapped up like presents

Sure, you can put your heroin into your carry-on ba—just kidding, come on, that shit is illegal, and not only cannot it not go on the plane at all, the TSA agents are required to call the police. Yes, even if you wrap it up all pretty.

15. 92 pounds of pot

Maybe the fact that it was 92 pounds was a little bit of a giveaway.

16. 17 bags of pot

#TSAGoodCatch - 17 clear vacuum sealed plastic bags of marijuana were discovered in two carry-on bags this week at the #Oakland (#OAK) International Airport. If during the security screening process an officer discovers an item that may violate federal law, TSA refers the matter to law enforcement. A post shared by TSA (@tsa) on Mar 10, 2015 at 4:58pm PDT

17 vacuum sealed bags of weed. Nice that someone found a new use for Space Bags®. But still a no go.

17. Enchilada knife

"What?? I, uh, I don't know HOW that got in there! I'm going to go back and complain to the manager! I definitely told him 'NO KNIVES' this time."

18. A few tactical axes

Just a few axes, no big deal.

19. Comb knife

Don’t get yourself tangled up at the security checkpoint with a concealed comb knife. Knives are always prohibited in carry-on bags, but concealed knives such as this one can lead to a hairy situation such as fines and arrest. This comb-knife was discovered in a carry-on bag at San Diego (SAN). A post shared by TSA (@tsa) on Nov 28, 2016 at 6:46am PST

The TSA Instagram account has a surprising number of comb knives. But this one actually has packaging that says "COMB KNIFE." Super subtle.

20. World's largest teddy bear

This sad-looking bear couldn't sit with its owner (who turned out to be a YouTuber trying to pull a prank—he'd even bought a ticket for the teddy). The airline refunded the ticket, and offered to check the bear, but I guess since the stunt had failed, Teddy was no longer wanted. This sort of stuffed animal abandonment happens all too often. Luckily, the bear has now found a new life in L.A. Check out his upcoming NBC pilot, Bear With Me.

21. Jar of live bees

Sure, why not, what could possibly go wrong? Actually, in a case like this, it's not up to TSA, it's up to the individual airline whether they want to let live insects on the plane. Seems like it'd be a hassle, serving each of them tiny little drinks and snacks, and there's no way they'd agree on an in-flight movie.

22. Snakes in stockings

[Insert obligatory snakes on a plane joke here.]

23. Live parrots

#TBT August 2011 -- Two birds were discovered during a pat-down that was being administered due to bulky clothing at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). They were wrapped in socks and taped to the leg and chest of a woman who was traveling to China. @USFWS officers arrested the woman on suspicion of smuggling and exporting an endangered species out of the United States. #TSAGoodCatch A post shared by TSA (@tsa) on Jul 9, 2015 at 2:45pm PDT

Um, nope. Especially not when they're wrapped in socks and taped to your body and they are also an endangered species that you are obviously trying to smuggle out of the country. Polly want freedom?

24. Bag of eels

A bag of eels?? Well, that's a slippery situation! The passenger was also trying to bring 163 marine tropical fish. Hmm, certainly something fishy about this traveler. Okay, I'm done with the puns now, sorry.

25. Chihuahua

Dogs are allowed on planes, but not IN LUGGAGE. The owner said her dog climbed in when she was packing and apparently she didn't notice. Uhhhh, that seems…questionable. Like, wouldn't you notice your dog was gone when you went to say goodbye to it? I'm just sayin'.

26. Bottle full of dead endangered seahorses

An oversized bottle of liquor was detected in a carry-on bag at Detroit (DTW). Not only was the large bottle of liquor prohibited, but so were the five dead endangered seahorses that were inside the bottle. Michigan Fish and Game responded and confiscated the bottle. A post shared by TSA (@tsa) on Mar 19, 2016 at 11:22am PDT

No dice. The bottle is too big for carry-on, and the dead seahorses are prohibited (although once they're dead I don't really know that they're endangered anymore…seems like the danger has already happened).

27. Human skull

#TBT In April of 2013, our officers discovered human skull fragments in clay pots at the #FortLauderdale International Airport (#FLL)! The fragments weren’t a security threat, but they slowed down the screening process because the screening area became a crime scene! The passengers had just purchased the clay pots and had no idea skull fragments were inside. A post shared by TSA (@tsa) on Mar 12, 2015 at 9:11am PDT

Oh, you know, just some skull fragments in clay pots. What, don't most clay pots have bones in them?

28. Mummified head

Yes, this mummified head of Jeremy Bentham can accompany you on the plane in your carry-on, as long as it's "properly packaged, labeled, and declared." (Note to self: Google how to properly package and declare a mummified head for airline travel.)

29. Texas Chainsaw Massacre prop

Talk about deadheading... This crusty ol' chap is actually a prop from the #TexasChainsawMassacre movie. He was brought through a checkpoint at the Atlanta (#ATL) International Airport, where as you can see, he was screened and sent on his jolly way. #TSAOnTheJob A post shared by TSA (@tsa) on May 15, 2016 at 3:41pm PDT

Okay, this prop made it on the plane, but there's no information about whether he was put in cargo or first class.

30. Hubcab

Allowed! You can bring your hubcap with you in your carry-on! Wait a minute, is that stolen? Haha, just kidding, I'm sure the TSA doesn't care, on the plane you go!

Bonus: Explosive-sniffing dog cards!

Apparently the TSA has cards (like baseball card-style) for the explosive detection canines at the airports. These are real physical cards, but I don't know how you get them. All I know is I WANT TO COLLECT THEM ALL!

This lucky kid got a canine trading card from one of our handlers at Charlotte (CLT). #DogsOfInstagram A post shared by TSA (@tsa) on Feb 3, 2017 at 4:00pm PST

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.