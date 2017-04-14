Advertising

If there's one thing we've all learned in 2017, it's don't mess with Wendy's Twitter account. You will get burned. They're the J.K. Rowling of fast food chains. Just ask Hardee's, a competing fast food chain who tried to get into it with Wendy's on Twitter. Although they're probably not ready to talk about it yet.

The beef started with an innocuous argument between customers over who has a better "4 for 4" (4 items for $4) deal, Wendy's or Hardee's. Then Hardee's got involved.

Then somebody tipped off Wendy's, and they delivered this piping hot burn.

Now would have been a good time for Hardee's to go put some aloe on that burn and sleep it off. Instead, they tried to fight back. Big mistake.

And that, my friends, is why you don't try to beat the master at her own game.

Apparently the burn was so bad it hurt Hardee's feelings a little bit. Because Wendy's followed up with this tweet:

lol They blocked us. — Wendy's (@Wendys) April 12, 2017

Twitter is reeling from the heat of this smackdown.

Damn...shit got real lol — 🇺🇸 Kevin Zarate 🇲🇽 (@RockyBecks_18) April 11, 2017

And, once again, everyone is praising whoever runs the Wendy's Twitter account as the hero she is.

@Wendys Who ever handles the Wendy's twitter page deserves a raise for all these amazing tweets they make. #Wendys — 🏆Champ 🏆 (@ChampIsland24) April 13, 2017

Twitter user Sean Ludwig shared a screenshot of the whole exchange and it went viral:

Any idea who runs the @Wendys Twitter account? These responses are amazing: pic.twitter.com/KcozZZjurN — Sean Ludwig (@seanludwig) April 12, 2017

To answer his question: we have an idea who runs the Wendy's Twitter account. And so does the Wendy's Twitter account.

We've met them. They're pretty cool sometimes. — Wendy's (@Wendys) April 12, 2017

We could not agree more.

