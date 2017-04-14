If there's one thing we've all learned in 2017, it's don't mess with Wendy's Twitter account. You will get burned. They're the J.K. Rowling of fast food chains. Just ask Hardee's, a competing fast food chain who tried to get into it with Wendy's on Twitter. Although they're probably not ready to talk about it yet.
The beef started with an innocuous argument between customers over who has a better "4 for 4" (4 items for $4) deal, Wendy's or Hardee's. Then Hardee's got involved.
Then somebody tipped off Wendy's, and they delivered this piping hot burn.
Now would have been a good time for Hardee's to go put some aloe on that burn and sleep it off. Instead, they tried to fight back. Big mistake.
And that, my friends, is why you don't try to beat the master at her own game.
Apparently the burn was so bad it hurt Hardee's feelings a little bit. Because Wendy's followed up with this tweet:
Twitter is reeling from the heat of this smackdown.
And, once again, everyone is praising whoever runs the Wendy's Twitter account as the hero she is.
Twitter user Sean Ludwig shared a screenshot of the whole exchange and it went viral:
To answer his question: we have an idea who runs the Wendy's Twitter account. And so does the Wendy's Twitter account.
We could not agree more.