One of the white nationalists who was photographed at the tiki torch-lit rally held in Charlottesville, Virginia on Friday night has been fired from his job.

According to the New York Post, Cole White of California was let go from his job at a hot dog restaurant just hours after he was identified by the Twitter account @YesYoureRacist, which has been calling out the white supremacists who were present at the violent protests in Charlottesville all weekend.

Cole White, from California -- allegedly works at Top Dog restaurant in Berkeley pic.twitter.com/gxPvwQtAPw — Yes, You're Racist (@YesYoureRacist) August 12, 2017

On Sunday, @YesYoureRacist provided an update that White had been fired from his job at Top Dog.

The restaurant thanked the account for bringing White's actions to their attention. They said they'd make an official statement to their website on Monday, but thought it was important to let everyone know that White had been fired from his position.

White's termination was confirmed in a sign posted to the establishment's door in Berkeley:

Sign on the door of Top Dog on Durant Ave confirms Cole White is no longer employed by the chain pic.twitter.com/ROwAed2NOl — Harini Shyamsundar (@hshyamsundar) August 13, 2017

"Effective Saturday 12th August, Cole White no longer works at Top Dog," the restaurant says on the sign. "The actions of those in Charlottesville are not supported by Top Dog. We believe in individual freedom and voluntary association for everyone."

Bye, Cole.

