Today in horrifying news about the current state of America, white supremacists held a torch-lit rally at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville on Friday night.

If you're just waking up and missed it, torch wielding white nationalists marched on a church in Charlottesville VA last night. pic.twitter.com/ATnNb7Kp8k — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) August 12, 2017

(If you're seeing that photo and muttering to yourself, "What year is it?" I would like to assure you that it is, in fact, 2017.)

Buzzfeed News reports that several hundred white nationalists marched onto the University of Virginia's campus, chanting things like "Jews will not replace us," "End immigration," and "White lives matter." They eventually started fighting with counter-protesters on the university's campus, and the two groups were separated by police.

From the photos, you can see that the white nationalists are all carrying tiki torches and seem to have agreed beforehand to wear coordinating polo shirts and khakis.

UVA's president Teresa A. Sullivan and Charlottesville mayor Mike Signer both condemned the rally. Sullivan called it "disturbing and unnacceptable," while Singer called it a "cowardly parade of hatred, bigotry, racism, and intolerance."

Though there's nothing really funny about seeing something reminiscent of a KKK rally in 2017, all we can really do to cope is take a minute to laugh at the way these dummies executed it.

One image from the rally in particular has been spreading as a meme on Twitter. You can't help but enjoy how mercilessly they're getting roasted.

A lot of people had jokes about the use of tiki torches.

Judging by the cloud of citronella off those tiki torches, they've "had it up to here" with the tyranny of bug bites. #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/olBtpmlBZ7 — shauna (@goldengateblond) August 12, 2017

"Guys, we need to look tough"



(•_•)/

<) ) GET

/ \



\(•_•)

( (> THE

/ \



🔥 🔥

\(•_•)/

) ) TIKI TORCHES!

/ \ https://t.co/yz5RMdQrJG — Marybeth Glenn (@MBGlenn) August 12, 2017

They're nazis & fucking idiots. The tiki torches make it look like they're protesting Karen's decision to include cilantro in the guacamole. pic.twitter.com/UYSpk8PF15 — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) August 12, 2017

when you have to use a polynesian cultural product (tiki torches) to defend and assert white supremacy 🙃 pic.twitter.com/m8QlStRW0H — Tunde Olaniran (@tundeolaniran) August 12, 2017

They sell those torches at Party City. These dudes probably all went to Party City together. pic.twitter.com/L5nfwpaBkb — Vanessa Ramos (@thatRamosgirl) August 12, 2017

Narrator: And that's when the luau went south pic.twitter.com/x44n3858gw — Marybeth Glenn (@MBGlenn) August 12, 2017

By the way, anyone wanna point out to these yahoos the skin color of the people who invented tiki torches? — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) August 12, 2017

But mostly, this was about the people in the photo.

300 without cgi pic.twitter.com/JbDYIQHJAS — Tim Martin (@timmartinwhy) August 12, 2017

"We will not be replaced," says group where you could swap one for the other and nobody would notice. pic.twitter.com/Dj9OfSwZuG — Max Sparber (@maxsparber) August 12, 2017

When nothing turns out the way "Entourage" promised. pic.twitter.com/PxXAWulMFh — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) August 12, 2017

I know they'd hate this critique, but...not enough diversity in this photo. pic.twitter.com/esM3ezypMs — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) August 12, 2017

the master race has a Lowe's membership — Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) August 12, 2017

Open mic night at the Whitesplain Improv pic.twitter.com/08yppu7gVe — Sami Shah (@samishah) August 12, 2017

Laughter will get us through these trying times. Be nice to each other, okay?

