Today in horrifying news about the current state of America, white supremacists held a torch-lit rally at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville on Friday night.
(If you're seeing that photo and muttering to yourself, "What year is it?" I would like to assure you that it is, in fact, 2017.)
Buzzfeed News reports that several hundred white nationalists marched onto the University of Virginia's campus, chanting things like "Jews will not replace us," "End immigration," and "White lives matter." They eventually started fighting with counter-protesters on the university's campus, and the two groups were separated by police.
From the photos, you can see that the white nationalists are all carrying tiki torches and seem to have agreed beforehand to wear coordinating polo shirts and khakis.
UVA's president Teresa A. Sullivan and Charlottesville mayor Mike Signer both condemned the rally. Sullivan called it "disturbing and unnacceptable," while Singer called it a "cowardly parade of hatred, bigotry, racism, and intolerance."
Though there's nothing really funny about seeing something reminiscent of a KKK rally in 2017, all we can really do to cope is take a minute to laugh at the way these dummies executed it.
One image from the rally in particular has been spreading as a meme on Twitter. You can't help but enjoy how mercilessly they're getting roasted.
A lot of people had jokes about the use of tiki torches.
But mostly, this was about the people in the photo.
Laughter will get us through these trying times. Be nice to each other, okay?