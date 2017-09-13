Advertising

A man who hurled racial epithets as well as punches outside a Chicago Starbucks (and was captured on video) in June is being charged with felony hate crimes, the Washington Post reports. The 24-year-old asshole man, William Boucher, had initially been charged with misdemeanor battery, but in August, a judge issued an arrest warrant for four new felony hate crime charges and four upgraded felony aggravated battery charges. On Saturday, Boucher was booked into the Cook County jail, with bond set at $50,000.

According to police, Boucher got angry when someone spilled a drink on him inside Starbucks, and ended up on on a racist rant outside the shop, which involved him spitting on a 30-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, and concluded with him spitting and throwing a punch at an apparent stranger. Great job, guy!

Juan Torres, an employee at the Starbucks where the fight happened, told ABC7, "Calling people racist slurs. When I was coming to work, I was not expecting to see that."

The whole fight was recorded on cell phone by a local ABC7 News photographer who happened to be there at the time. The video begins after Boucher has already gone outside and begun yelling at two seemingly uninvolved black men, "Shut up, slave! Do not talk to me! Your children are disposable vermin!"

A Starbucks employee tried to stop the fight, but Boucher continued to yell at one of the black men who was walking away from him, "Get on all fours! Do not walk off on two legs!"

Cook County Sheriff's Office

Next, Boucher punched an apparently homeless 59-year-old man for no reason. At that point, bystanders intervened and held Boucher until the police showed up. The 59-year-old was taken to a hospital to be treated for an eye injury, according to ABC7 News.

One of the men who was spit on, and who also helped detain Boucher, was 30-year-old Gerald Mitchell. In July, Mitchell told the Chicago Sun-Times, "He said a lot of stuff that didn’t make it on the video." He added, "I try to see the good in people. I don't know his background. I would try to give him the benefit of the doubt. I just know it was downright wrong. Disgusting."

If he's convicted, Boucher will face either probation or two to five years of prison for each of the aggravated battery charges, and one to three years of prison for each of the hate crime charges.

