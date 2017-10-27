The people who wash your windows share the most f*cked up sh*t they've seen you doing.

There's a surprisingly large amount of window washers on Reddit, who were generous enough to share their/your secrets. Whether at eye level or on high, the people who work to make windows easier to see through certainly can see through a lot.
1. Excuse me, jackie_algoma.
Not so much a window washer but window replacer. Woman (mid 20s daughter of the homeowner) walked into the room like she had 1000 times before, took her clothes off faster than I could say "excuse me mam, allow me to avert my gaze" but when I did get words out she screamed and ran out of the room. A little while later her mother came out and asked if that meant they'd get a discount.
2. dixon_cox made a new friend.
I played with an orange kitty through a window once. That was nice. I also kicked through someone's screen because the window was open. Surprisingly no naked people so far.
3. surra_day had an audience at the gynecologist.
I was at the gyno for my annual visit waiting for the doctor to come in. I'm sitting in the chair, feet in the stirrups facing the window when I start to see the ropes of them coming up to next floor. I have never been frozen in fear like that in my life haha. Luckily the receptionist ran in at the last second and closed the blinds before they totally came up. Phew!
4. Could it be Walter White, smartlikefox?
I worked on swing stages doing concrete finishing and I once saw a grown man jumping on his bed in his tighty whities. I wasn't even shocked. He just looked like he was having so much fun.
5. BOBANYPC is better than the iPad.
We were cleaning a fairly tall building 12 stories [if I recall correctly] adjacent to an equally tall government office building. This office building had several bedrooms on the top level, which we could see from the roof but certainly not from the ground. From where we were standing this bedroom was about ten meters away. As we're setting up a naked dude jumps onto his bed with an ipad and starts masturbating furiously. Facing us.
Not weird necessarily but certainly unpleasant
6. Now that's body positivity, TypicalTryst.
Not a window washer but building restoration. It took us about a week to finish a drop of fifteen floors so for a full week, as our lift went up every morning we were treated to a pretty damn attractive woman in her late forties standing stark naked in front of her sliding glass door, drinking a cup. She always smiled and waved and never seem the least bit embarrassed.
7. dhammadan got the show for free.
I had descended down to about the 20th floor of a 35 story building. The blinds were closed... Mostly. I was doing post construction cleaning (scraping glue, calking, cement and other unpleasantness from the windows and frames) so I spent quite a bit more time on each window than when purely washing. I get to the bottom section of one of the larger windows to find this small opening in the blinds. Behind them is a rather shapely woman naked, with her back turned to me. I pull out my scraper to take some more stubborn bits off the window and end up making some noise which startles the lass. When she turns I can see her laptop facing us webcam on. There is a steady stream of chat flowing on the right hand side. It was then I knew I'd come across a cam girl. She came over to the window. I thought she'd be mad but instead she opened the blinds and played with herself. Just then, the suction cup I was using for stability against the building released causing me to nearly soil myself. Not bad for 2 weeks in to the job.
8. No need for ssuss to go to the art gallery.
High rise window cleaner here. The most bizarre thing I saw had to be a taxidermy alligator with bird wings sprouting out of its back, chained to the ceiling. Also, a wooden penis in the window sill that I could only guess was an art piece of some sort.
9. khatuul enjoys the perks from on high.
Window cleaner based in Fort Worth and I once had someone open the window and offer me coffee while in mid-air. It was quite refreshing.
10. It's like looking in a mirror, Menstrual-Cyclist.
Was the guy on the other side of the glass a few times. At my office we would see the ropes come down, and we would know to close the blinds while the window washers were doing their thing. One day I decided to mess with the window washers. I cleaned off the windowsill and jumped up on it with a bottle of Windex and a roll of paper towels. The guys swing into view really quick, and by the time he had slammed his suction cup to the window I was following his every movement with my bottle of Windex and paper towel. For 30 seconds we stared at one another until he finally laughed and continued down the building.
Later that year I got everyone in my office, about 4 or 5 people total to stand on their windowsills and do the same thing mimicking the guys outside. Then they got a new company to come in and clean the windows.