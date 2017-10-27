The people who wash your windows share the most f*cked up sh*t they've seen you doing.

Was the guy on the other side of the glass a few times. At my office we would see the ropes come down, and we would know to close the blinds while the window washers were doing their thing. One day I decided to mess with the window washers. I cleaned off the windowsill and jumped up on it with a bottle of Windex and a roll of paper towels. The guys swing into view really quick, and by the time he had slammed his suction cup to the window I was following his every movement with my bottle of Windex and paper towel. For 30 seconds we stared at one another until he finally laughed and continued down the building.

Later that year I got everyone in my office, about 4 or 5 people total to stand on their windowsills and do the same thing mimicking the guys outside. Then they got a new company to come in and clean the windows.