Advertising

Moms everywhere will be able to decode their children's texts thanks to the latest update of the Oxford English Dictionary. According to Time, "woke" has made it in this year's update.

The slang word entered the lexicon thanks to the Black Lives Matter movement and the rising popularity of discussions involving activism and social justice. In fact, it's been around since the 1920s. Katherine Martin, head of Oxford's U.S. dictionaries, tells Time that the word was first used to mean a more literal description of awakening. According to Martin, an event held in Harlem in the 1920s was called the "Stay Woke Ball" due to its all-night runtime from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. By the '60s, people had started using "woke" to refer to people who are "aware or well-informed."

Advertising

Here's the official definition, according to the OED: "woke, adjective: Originally: well-informed, up-to-date. Now chiefly: alert to racial or social discrimination and injustice; frequently in stay woke."

The unofficial definition, of course, is just a photo of Matt McGorry holding a nonfiction book.

Advertising

Other words being added to the dictionary this year include "swimmer" to mean sperm, "post-truth" to mean an era in which fact matters less than perception, and "unclick" to mean, well, not clicking on something.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.