'Woke' is now officially defined in the Oxford English Dictionary. Thanks, teens.
Moms everywhere will be able to decode their children's texts thanks to the latest update of the Oxford English Dictionary. According to Time, "woke" has made it in this year's update.
The slang word entered the lexicon thanks to the Black Lives Matter movement and the rising popularity of discussions involving activism and social justice. In fact, it's been around since the 1920s. Katherine Martin, head of Oxford's U.S. dictionaries, tells Time that the word was first used to mean a more literal description of awakening. According to Martin, an event held in Harlem in the 1920s was called the "Stay Woke Ball" due to its all-night runtime from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. By the '60s, people had started using "woke" to refer to people who are "aware or well-informed."
Here's the official definition, according to the OED: "woke, adjective: Originally: well-informed, up-to-date. Now chiefly: alert to racial or social discrimination and injustice; frequently in stay woke."
The unofficial definition, of course, is just a photo of Matt McGorry holding a nonfiction book.
Posting this photo of me looking like a stock broker with "Under The Affluence: Shaming The Poor, Praising The Rich, and Sacrificing The Future Of America" by #TimWise . This is one of the most important important books that I've read this year. To understand the current economic situation of the United States, including the unbelievable inequality of wealth and how Donald Trump got elected as president, it's imperative that we understand the role that racism has played in keeping poor and working class white and black people divided. And thus, keeping these white folks from realizing that they ultimately have more to be gained in coming together with poor and working class people of color to challenge systems that benefit the the extremely wealthy, (mostly white), elites. The narrative that has been spun by the right, of people of color taking advantage of the meager social support systems that the U.S. has to offer, is central to the right's ability to keep much of its white voter base from embracing systems of social support that are much more prevalent in the vast majority of other developed nations. I can't recommend this book highly enough. A great resource for understanding where we've come from and what we must do to move forward. #McGReads
Other words being added to the dictionary this year include "swimmer" to mean sperm, "post-truth" to mean an era in which fact matters less than perception, and "unclick" to mean, well, not clicking on something.