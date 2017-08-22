Advertising

We all probably have famous people we admire and look up to, but one woman has taken the desire to be like your idols to the extreme.

A recent episode of the E! series Botched featured a woman by the name of Tiffany, who underwent a whopping 13 cosmetic procedures over the course of one year to look like Ivanka Trump.

"I've had 13 surgeries," Tiffany tells hosts Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow in the clip. "And I was so pretty before, but I'm just more elegant now."

Advertising

Tiffany also admits to the hosts that she embarked on her quest to look like Ivanka about five months after her 10-year-long marriage ended in divorce. Dr. Dubrow later explains that it's very common for people to seek plastic surgery after they go through a traumatic event like a divorce.

Uproxx points out that Tiffany also appeared in a 2016 segment on ABC's Dateline with another mother in her 30s who was getting plastic surgery to look like the president's daughter. (Oh, so this is a trend? Um. Neat?)

Advertising

"I like Ivanka Trump's classic features," Tiffany told Dateline. "That's what I'm kind of modeling the look after."

Tiffany, a gas and oil consultant, is unsurprisingly a Trump supporter. Maybe someday she'll visit the White House and she and the real Ivanka can play tricks on the president.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.