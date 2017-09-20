Advertising

Get ready to witness a brutal burn, but don't worry—the images aren't graphic.

A man named Leyton Mokgerepi tried his hand at the "versus" meme, making a "girls I like vs girls that like me" joke. Only he screwed up by choosing the wrong woman to put on the "girls who like me" side.

Girls that I like vs Girls that like me pic.twitter.com/3TDfKVs7bo — Leyton Mokgerepi (@imleyton) September 19, 2017

The woman on the right is Lesego Legobane, who goes by @ThickLeeyonce on Twitter. She saw the meme, and had a few words for dude. Four, to be exact.

Who told you I like you? pic.twitter.com/pPsOh1G5oy — lee (@ThickLeeyonce) September 19, 2017

The other responses to Mokgerepi pointed out that 1. the woman on the right is as beautiful as the one on the left, and 2. shut up, guy.

Picture of the girls who actually like you after this post: pic.twitter.com/LXRMvkQXUd — Chad (@ItnHmn) September 19, 2017

and those before the post pic.twitter.com/yQfUCGL8QG — N☀b☀dy U Kn☀w (@ellementality) September 19, 2017

And those he trying to hit on pic.twitter.com/40q3sBbXbR — Nqoba Mpumi (@mpumi_ngomane) September 20, 2017

Girls that are going to like you after that ridiculous tweet. pic.twitter.com/j1SBK8Q9Y4 — Mags Holt (@magpepper) September 19, 2017

They goin drag him to mars & back pic.twitter.com/HrNU2EdBpf — ☀️ Roxie 🦊 (@roxiesauce) September 19, 2017

Nah, just to Mars. We don't want him back here. — the chocolate Cosmos (@LidaLeeGi) September 19, 2017

I mean what's the difference both are beautiful — Dex (@watts_dexter) September 19, 2017

With that attitude, a pic of girls that actually like him... pic.twitter.com/0WAae35hZz — Patricia Gabe (@Autistikids) September 20, 2017

Haaaaaaaaaaa, you're being dragged to filth and I'm here for all of it. pic.twitter.com/VrnSm05rQK — Le Gateau Chocolat (@LeGateauChoc) September 19, 2017

Then he decided he liked her after all.

Body-shaming is never cool, and boy howdy did he pick the wrong woman to eff with. Oh, well, too late now, sucker.

