Get ready to witness a brutal burn, but don't worry—the images aren't graphic.
A man named Leyton Mokgerepi tried his hand at the "versus" meme, making a "girls I like vs girls that like me" joke. Only he screwed up by choosing the wrong woman to put on the "girls who like me" side.
The woman on the right is Lesego Legobane, who goes by @ThickLeeyonce on Twitter. She saw the meme, and had a few words for dude. Four, to be exact.
The other responses to Mokgerepi pointed out that 1. the woman on the right is as beautiful as the one on the left, and 2. shut up, guy.
Then he decided he liked her after all.
Body-shaming is never cool, and boy howdy did he pick the wrong woman to eff with. Oh, well, too late now, sucker.