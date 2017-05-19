Advertising

The inflatable T-Rex has long been a staple of viral internet culture—whether it's someone dominating the American Ninja Warrior course in the costume or a bride wearing it to her wedding. But with great dinosaur outfits come great responsibility, as a bizarre accident in Charleston, South Carolina proved.

It seems that a woman wearing the familiar T-Rex getup encountered a horse-drawn carriage tour of the city, and the horses did not like what they saw. In the ensuing chaos, the carriage driver fell and had to be taken to the hospital.

Palmetto Carriage Works to hold 1 pm presser on person dressed in Dino suit. Carriage horses spooked, driver sent to hospital. pic.twitter.com/nofOkvETvy — Brodie Hart (@BrodieHart) May 19, 2017

Advertising

Video shows driver fell from carriage in downtown #Chs Police say a man in a dinosaur suit spooked the horses pic.twitter.com/jTlV26P6WC — Ray Rivera (@RayRiveraChs) May 18, 2017

A reward is being offered for info/arrest of the person in the dinosaur suit https://t.co/BmJ0kODgwV — Leland (@LPinderTV) May 19, 2017

Advertising

Video from aftermath of incident w/ carriage and person in T Rex costume dt. At least one injured. Source Krystal Yates #chsnews @Live5News pic.twitter.com/XV4k1039mn — Jackson Helms (@Jackson_Live5) May 18, 2017

Police describe the suspect as orange and tan in color, with short arms and a large head. The suspect is also extinct. https://t.co/WNw8hUMxMV — Caitlin Byrd (@MaryCaitlinByrd) May 19, 2017

Once the dust had settled, it appeared that the horses were unharmed. Carriage driver Van Sturgeon, however, had broken a bone in his left foot.

The driver whose horse was spooked by a person in a dinosaur costume Thursday ready for a press conference pic.twitter.com/8M3qxQAqoZ — dave munday (@dmunday) May 19, 2017

Advertising

The horses involved, Yogi & Boo Boo (far back) are OK, unhurt. Palmetto Carriage will address incident tomorrow @ABCNews4 #chsnews pic.twitter.com/B7YI62dyx5 — Caroline Balchunas (@carolinebTV) May 19, 2017

Van says his feet got tangled with customer's in the front row and he fell off the carriage. #chsnews — Karina Bolster (@KRBolster) May 19, 2017

Tommy Doyle is asking the community to come together and work together to make these streets safe and keep the animals safe. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/ZnpE07sp1t — Karina Bolster (@KRBolster) May 19, 2017

This type of harassment is dangerous for our horses and passengers! pic.twitter.com/0YSnzbU8Ep — Palmetto Carriage (@palmettoredbarn) May 19, 2017

Advertising

In the end, it was revealed that a woman had been in the T-Rex suit—and had approached the horses while making growling sounds, despite Sturgeon's warning that it would startle the horses. She turned herself into the police Friday morning and was released after they charged her with disorderly conduct and wearing a mask or disguise. It's still unclear exactly why she would have done this, but hey, we all have our hobbies.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.