When Jessica Vincent from Melbourne, Australia, ordered days-of-the-week underwear from designer Peter Alexander Sleepwear, she was "unprepared for the horror of what awaited me when I opened the box," she wrote in an open letter which is going viral on Facebook.

So... what "horror" awaited this poor woman? CHILDREN: AVERT YOUR EYES.

This is what she saw when she opened the box:

CALL THE POLICE!!!!!!

As you can see, there are two pairs of Thursday underwear, and no Monday undies. Or, as Jessica put it, "two pairs of underwear marked 'Thu.' and a complete absence of a Monday-dedicated pair."

Okay, calm down everyone. Mistakes happen. Even in underwear factories. But this particular mistake shattered Jessica Vincent's world to millions of tiny Monday-less shards, and she needed to share with the company, nay, the world. So she posted an open letter on the company's Facebook page. It is a.... touch dramatic.

Dear Peter Alexander, It is with regret that I inform you I must make a complaint. I've been a long term admirer of... Posted by Jessica Vincent on Sunday, June 18, 2017

The letter reads:

Dear Peter Alexander,



It is with regret that I inform you I must make a complaint. I've been a long term admirer of your sleepwear, however given I've also been a long term uni student, unwilling to double my HECS debt by purchasing a nightie adorned with an image of a penguin sporting a snazzy ski hat, I have only recently become a purchaser. Now in steady gainful employment, I headed to your store. And I had my heart set on your 7 Day Knicker Box Set.



As I'm sure you understand, undergarments marked with the days of the week are something only an obsessively organised person would desire. Therefore, it was a purchase decision I grappled with. What if I lost the Wednesday pair? What if I had a busy week and got behind with my laundry, only to get to the weekend and find all that was available was Tuesday? Nervous as I was, I managed to set these doubts aside; for I'm never behind with the laundry and I don't lose things. Steeled with this knowledge, I made the purchase and headed home, confident in my decision.



Which is why I was so unprepared for the horror that awaited me upon opening the box.



As you can see from the attached photo (hereafter to be referred to in all correspondence as Exhibit A), there are two pairs of underwear marked “Thu.” and a complete absence of a Monday-dedicated pair.



I'm sure there are individuals who would not mind adorning their rear with “Thu.” each Monday; for example the illiterate, or the criminally insane. Since I am neither, I can only assume you are trying to enforce either Commando Mondays or Cardio Workout Thursdays. Whatever your intention, I'm going to have to respectfully decline.



I look forward to a response from you regarding this unfortunate and untimely issue. Please don't delay; it's Monday.



Yours fretfully,

Jessica Vincent

It's unclear whether she's a brilliant comedy writer, or someone who has never experienced any form of adversity in her life. Or, as many have noted in the comments, she may suffer from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). In which case, absolutely no judgment here. Some of us take SSRI's and write blogs, others post infuriated product reviews. To each her own mental health issue!

But based on her Facebook photos, she seems like she may be in on the joke:

Blink twice if you're in on the joke, Jessica.

Her emotional "product review" has wracked up over 27,000 likes and 800 shares on Facebook. Some commenters think she was joking:

Others think she was dead serious and they're mad about it.

In her defense, she had a life! Until it was DESTROYED by this days-of-the-week underwear HORROR story. C'mon people, have a heart!

At least a few people can empathize:

What do you think? Was she overreacting? Reacting appropriately? Or yanking our chains? Alternate idea: what if we fix the problem entirely by canceling Mondays from now on and doubling up on Thursdays? This would solve her underwear problem AND get rid of the dreaded Monday blues once-and-for-all.

