A woman at an art show in Los Angeles accidentally fell into a pillar, setting off a domino-like chain reaction, and destroying upwards of $200,000 worth of art. This is like watching someone's worst nightmare.

The damaged pieces were by Hong Kong based artist Simon Birch, at a gallery called the 14th Factory. As Hyperallergenic points out, the art show was described by the Los Angeles Times as a sort of selfie heaven. They headlined their piece, "Oh, the selfies you’ll make at L.A.’s 14th Factory, where the art is so social. Our Instagram tour," and wrote that the show, made up of crowns, was a “series of wondrous, over-the-top sets for the perfect selfie."

WELP. That didn't go as planned. Maybe they should have thought this through a little better, or secured the art more safely, because come on.

Gloria Yu, one of the other artists in the exhibition, told Hyperallergenic, “Three sculptures were permanently damaged and others to varying degrees. The approximate cost of damage is $200,000.” True, the worth of art is subjective, but the prices are not.

