A woman is going viral after she sent her husband food shopping with the most precise grocery list ever.

Era Londhe, a wife and veggie-lover from India, went to extreme lengths to ensure her husband doesn't screw up the grocery shopping by creating him a highly detailed—and yes, illustrated— list of vegetables to pick up. Besides including extremely specific descriptions about the size, shape, and color of the produce on her list, she also drew tiny pictures of veggies in the margins.

Londhe posted the vegetable guide on Twitter with the caption "This is the task I gave to my hubby last weekend!! Even U guys shud follow this list for happy customers."

This is the task I gave to my hubby last weekend!! Even U guys shud follow this list for happy customers #bigbasket #grofers #reliancefresh pic.twitter.com/cGkPuRAvE9 — Era Londhe (@eralondhe) September 23, 2017

Wait...has this man never seen an onion? Is that potato size guide actually effective? Does her husband really need to be told not to buy produce with a bunch of holes in it!?

Sure, some may argue that Londhe's list is a bit micromange-y, but those people probably never had to eat who has had to eat a stale bhindi before.

But for the most part, the internet loved Londhe's uber specific list:

Will you consider a full vegetable shopping guide lol Ireally love this — maniac (@MANICFEVER) September 25, 2017

The "ask for free mirchi" was the icing on the cake😂👌 — ✨wɒndəlʌst✨ (@Who_Dat_Fool) September 25, 2017

This is really cute 😂 — STOP BYG TROPE (@Fevi_cool) September 25, 2017

After a few requests, Londhe even posted a guide to her guide on Twitter explaining the specifications she included on the list and why they matter:

Now just imagine the recipe Londhe would have her husband follow if he were to actually prepare those ingredients.

