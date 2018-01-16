Woman goes viral after sharing delivery guy's insanely creepy texts and company's terrible response.

Goodness gracious, why don't some people understand that when you order takeout through a delivery service, you just want the food and not unwanted advances that make you feel violated and unsafe?

Michelle Midwinter, Distractify reported, recently ordered food from Just Eat, which is a popular food delivery service abroad. Midwinter shared on Twitter the frightening and frustrating experience that ensued.

Just a snippet of Just Eat’s response to my receiving unsolicited messages from the guy who had just delivered my food. Nice one Just Eat! Apart from him using my number in this way surely being in breach of privacy laws etc, they don’t really seem to take it seriously do they?? pic.twitter.com/OVZkl0IW5f — Michelle Midwinter (@ShelbyTree) January 15, 2018

In a press release, which can be read below, Midwinter shared how the delivery man's behavior had seemed odd upon his arrival at her house. She says, "the delivery driver was not friendly, or polite. He just looked at me and slowly handed me the food. I thought it was a bit odd, and commented to my friend that he seemed angry."

After leaving, the delivery man repeatedly contacted her in an aggressive way.

"I realised this guy had my name, address, and phone number," Midwinter wrote.

Midwinter did not believe the restaurant the man worked for would properly handle the situation.

I didn’t feel comfortable contacting the restaurant directly. After having my privacy/trust broken in the first place, I wasn’t sure I could trust the restaurant. So I went to the service I used so they could deal with it for me — Michelle Midwinter (@ShelbyTree) January 15, 2018

Instead, she contacted Just Eat, the service through which she ordered the food. Just Eat offered her a £10 voucher and did not even imply the man would face repercussions.