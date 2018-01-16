Woman goes viral after sharing delivery guy's insanely creepy texts and company's terrible response.

Goodness gracious, why don't some people understand that when you order takeout through a delivery service, you just want the food and not unwanted advances that make you feel violated and unsafe?
Michelle Midwinter, Distractify reported, recently ordered food from Just Eat, which is a popular food delivery service abroad. Midwinter shared on Twitter the frightening and frustrating experience that ensued.
In a press release, which can be read below, Midwinter shared how the delivery man's behavior had seemed odd upon his arrival at her house. She says, "the delivery driver was not friendly, or polite. He just looked at me and slowly handed me the food. I thought it was a bit odd, and commented to my friend that he seemed angry."
After leaving, the delivery man repeatedly contacted her in an aggressive way.
"I realised this guy had my name, address, and phone number," Midwinter wrote.
Midwinter did not believe the restaurant the man worked for would properly handle the situation.
Instead, she contacted Just Eat, the service through which she ordered the food. Just Eat offered her a £10 voucher and did not even imply the man would face repercussions.
Midwinter, as stated in her press release, wrote, "I also found out that two other acquaintances had received similar messages from the same driver. I thought about how I would have felt it I had ordered just for myself and had been home alone. If i lived on my own this would have been even more traumatic."
A number of other women shared similar stories.
Midwinter was struck by the attention she received and realized this is by no means a one-off incident.
To deal with all the attention, Midwinter wrote a full press release.
After learning about the encounter, the Information Commissioner's Office, an independent UK organization, released a statement about how the delivery man's behavior is a violation of data laws.
The ICO also shared a link to more information on private data breaches, if you're into reading that type of thing.