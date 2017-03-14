Hey dudes and dudettes, if your significant other (or Dame Maggie Smith) tries to kiss you on a kiss cam, kiss them back. Unless they have reeeeeeeally bad onion breathe and even then, maybe just kiss them anyway because those are the kiss cam rules.
OR ELSE...
During a recent Atlanta Hawks game, the kiss cam captured someone refusing to follow the kiss cam rules. A guy was sipping his beer when the woman to his left—presumably his girlfriend but we don't know their deal!—went in for the kiss. And he was like:
So the woman in red turned to her left. And this moment happened.
And then.... she got her sweet revenge.
SHE HAD NO OTHER CHOICE, GUYS, OK?! KISS CAM RULES.
You can watch the whole video here. Drama starts around 1:20:
I'll be honest, this looks staged. Especially when the guy in the red hat gets up and angrily walks away and his "girlfriend" doesn't go after him, which seems like a weird move on her part since she did just kiss another dude in front of him (even if he totally deserved it).
But whether this is "real" or not, the reality remains: always respect the kiss cam.