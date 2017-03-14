Advertising

Hey dudes and dudettes, if your significant other (or Dame Maggie Smith) tries to kiss you on a kiss cam, kiss them back. Unless they have reeeeeeeally bad onion breathe and even then, maybe just kiss them anyway because those are the kiss cam rules.

OR ELSE...

During a recent Atlanta Hawks game, the kiss cam captured someone refusing to follow the kiss cam rules. A guy was sipping his beer when the woman to his left—presumably his girlfriend but we don't know their deal!—went in for the kiss. And he was like:

Advertising

"Sorry, I only want to kiss my one true love: beer." YouTube

So the woman in red turned to her left. And this moment happened.

"Hey, why not?" YouTube

And then.... she got her sweet revenge.

"Yeah, I deserve that." YouTube

Advertising

SHE HAD NO OTHER CHOICE, GUYS, OK?! KISS CAM RULES.

You can watch the whole video here. Drama starts around 1:20:

I'll be honest, this looks staged. Especially when the guy in the red hat gets up and angrily walks away and his "girlfriend" doesn't go after him, which seems like a weird move on her part since she did just kiss another dude in front of him (even if he totally deserved it).

Advertising

But whether this is "real" or not, the reality remains: always respect the kiss cam.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.