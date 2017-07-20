Jessie Char, whose Twitter bio claims she's a "regular person," was recently flying home to San Francisco from Long Beach, California, when she experienced a flyer's dream that quickly turned into a nightmare. This is the kind of flying situation that makes you think "maybe snakes on a plane wouldn't be so bad."
First, she boarded the flight to find herself presented with this dream scenario:
But her joy quickly turned to despair.
It's even worse than you think (actually it's the same as what you think, if you read the headline). Because according to an email from Char, Mashable reports, here's what happened next:
I even left all the arm rests up so I could live it up on my private bench in the sky. A few minutes in, one of the arm rests came crashing down. I looked over, figuring there was a loose hinge.
SPOILER: There wasn't.
She continues:
A few moments later, a foot slowly emerged like a lizard hatching from an egg and seeing its first light of day. Just beyond that: another foot. I leaned back close to my chair to snap a picture without being seen in between the seats.
JEEZ HOW SUSPENSEFUL WAS THAT??? Here's the photographic evidence:
Oh my god.
But readers, please remain seated with your tray tables in their upright position, because this story gets... even worse.
You never will.
Twitter has responded with completely understandable horror and outrage:
Others say they would not have let the owner of these feet get away so easily:
This is eerily accurate:
A few people joked that the feet belong to Ann Coulter (LOL guyz!).
Char said that she did try to get the flight attendant's attention, but by the time someone arrived, it was too late. "The feet slowly retracted back into the abyss of row six," she wrote, according to Mashable.
In conclusion: never fly.