Jessie Char, whose Twitter bio claims she's a "regular person," was recently flying home to San Francisco from Long Beach, California, when she experienced a flyer's dream that quickly turned into a nightmare. This is the kind of flying situation that makes you think "maybe snakes on a plane wouldn't be so bad."

First, she boarded the flight to find herself presented with this dream scenario:

My two favorite people to sit with on a plane pic.twitter.com/L3WqX4nfkJ — Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017

But her joy quickly turned to despair.

You guys will never guess what happened next. — Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017

It's even worse than you think (actually it's the same as what you think, if you read the headline). Because according to an email from Char, Mashable reports, here's what happened next:

I even left all the arm rests up so I could live it up on my private bench in the sky. A few minutes in, one of the arm rests came crashing down. I looked over, figuring there was a loose hinge.

SPOILER: There wasn't.

She continues:

A few moments later, a foot slowly emerged like a lizard hatching from an egg and seeing its first light of day. Just beyond that: another foot. I leaned back close to my chair to snap a picture without being seen in between the seats.

JEEZ HOW SUSPENSEFUL WAS THAT??? Here's the photographic evidence:

Today, I flew on the set of a nightmare. pic.twitter.com/PNI4KmQvTG — Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017

Oh my god.

But readers, please remain seated with your tray tables in their upright position, because this story gets... even worse.

You guys will never guess what happened after that. — Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017

You never will.

The left foot reached over and opened a window. — Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017

Twitter has responded with completely understandable horror and outrage:

That’s just so super fucked up. — Michael B. Johnson (@drwave) July 19, 2017

This is why we can't have nice things. — Timothy J. Reynolds (@turnislefthome) July 19, 2017

definitely do not ever do this for SURE https://t.co/xNmNUK6IGw — "Bad" Dude 🌹 (@BubbaYega) July 19, 2017

What in the holy hell?! pic.twitter.com/PdyRVZZ8ZF — Prop (@prophiphop) July 19, 2017

i spent a year on this plane....and...he just...feeted it out. — Jason Gay (@jasongay) July 19, 2017

Others say they would not have let the owner of these feet get away so easily:

The ease and security of a monster that knows you can't pack wire cutters on a plane. Otherwise, somebody is losing a toe https://t.co/mQJ7hVyBzq — Guillotine Liker (@mastronautilus) July 19, 2017

I would have seen it. my brain would have taken 10 sec to realize. and then I would have flipped out completly. — Maximilian Reach (@Maeyae42) July 19, 2017

Eww… Next time, dip your fingers in a cup of liquid, and flick towards the feet with a perfectly synchronised fake sneeze. — Dean 👨🏻‍💻 (@CraftyDeano) July 20, 2017

This is eerily accurate:

A few people joked that the feet belong to Ann Coulter (LOL guyz!).

Coulter's feet are beefier than I imagined. — ❄️Michael Gaston❄️ (@_MichaelGaston) July 19, 2017

.@AnnCoulter is going to get her legroom one way or another, apparently https://t.co/3zkm8QJl3U — Mike Nelson (@mikenelson586) July 19, 2017

Char said that she did try to get the flight attendant's attention, but by the time someone arrived, it was too late. "The feet slowly retracted back into the abyss of row six," she wrote, according to Mashable.

In conclusion: never fly.

