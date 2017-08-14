Anyone who's ever tried to find an apartment in NYC knows that it's a waking nightmare at best, and at worst, a real-life horror movie. And to make things even more of an adventure, many New Yorkers are left with no choice but to hire a "broker," someone whose job is to help you find a tiny shoebox you can't afford and then charge you a fee for the process.
Brokers don't necessarily make the process any easier, but they might make it a lot more colorful. At least that was the case for Shannon Odell, a 27-year-old comedian originally from New Jersey who currently lives in Brooklyn with two roommates.
Odell tells Someecards she had recently gotten a head start on looking for an apartment for her and her boyfriend for the fall. She was setting up a viewing appointment with an apartment broker last week when things suddenly took a sudden turn for the X-rated after he accidentally sent her a filthy sext intended for his "best friend." But "filthy sext" doesn't really do it justice. Just read:
"I want to suck off governor cumo and his brother too - they can both shoot their loads all over my faget face," wrote the broker, who needs to activate autocorrect on his phone (and also double-check before sending dirty texts).
Odell told Someecards the text completely shocked her. "It was ....so wild," she said. "I actually took some time before sending it to my boyfriend (who was coming to see the apt with me) cause I didn't know what to even do with the text. It was so wild I was second hand embarrassed."
Eventually, she did tweet out a screenshot of the text exchange and it quickly went viral:
Did this overshare dissuade her from checking out the apartment anyway? HELL NO.
So, did he bring up "the incident"? Yes.
Odell tells us the broker was "very embarrassed, BUT he did bring [the incident] up a lot so maybe that was just his way of coping with the embarrassment." Apparently, he offered to give them the apartment for a "lower fee" (12%, which is actually pretty typical, respect the hustle!). And he also offered them "25 dollars off the application fee" but she and her boyfriend "weren't really interested in the apartment" anyway, so they passed.
But good news for this broker: he may not have "nailed" (lol) this particular apartment deal, but he is a HUGE hit on Twitter.
Also a big hit on Twitter? The Cuomos! Who knew we had an undercover babe governing New York this whole time.
And this whole incident has inspired the triumphant return of hot dog gifs. So, everyone's winning, y'know?
How's Shannon's apartment hunt going?
She followed up to say she met with a second broker. Understandably, she was a little nervous:
So has she found a place yet? "Not yet!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" she tells Someecards. She adds: "pls someone send me a free apartment thanks!!!!! 1 bedroom with maybe a half to use for an office also in a small building also with a garden also laundry in unit with no fee THANKS!!!!!!! i swear my credit rly good and if u say something wild I will make u famous!!!"
SOMEONE GET THIS WOMAN A NO-FEE APT STAT SHE HAS EARNED IT OKAY?!