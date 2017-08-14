Advertising

Anyone who's ever tried to find an apartment in NYC knows that it's a waking nightmare at best, and at worst, a real-life horror movie. And to make things even more of an adventure, many New Yorkers are left with no choice but to hire a "broker," someone whose job is to help you find a tiny shoebox you can't afford and then charge you a fee for the process.

Brokers don't necessarily make the process any easier, but they might make it a lot more colorful. At least that was the case for Shannon Odell, a 27-year-old comedian originally from New Jersey who currently lives in Brooklyn with two roommates.

Advertising

the inspiration for this photo was "u r lost in the woods" 📷by Jordan Mendoza Posted by Shannon Odell on Monday, March 13, 2017

Odell tells Someecards she had recently gotten a head start on looking for an apartment for her and her boyfriend for the fall. She was setting up a viewing appointment with an apartment broker last week when things suddenly took a sudden turn for the X-rated after he accidentally sent her a filthy sext intended for his "best friend." But "filthy sext" doesn't really do it justice. Just read:

Advertising

"I want to suck off governor cumo and his brother too - they can both shoot their loads all over my faget face," wrote the broker, who needs to activate autocorrect on his phone (and also double-check before sending dirty texts).

Odell told Someecards the text completely shocked her. "It was ....so wild," she said. "I actually took some time before sending it to my boyfriend (who was coming to see the apt with me) cause I didn't know what to even do with the text. It was so wild I was second hand embarrassed."

Advertising

Eventually, she did tweet out a screenshot of the text exchange and it quickly went viral:

HAPPY APARTMENT HUNTING!!!!

NYC BROKERS ARE THE UNSUNG HEROS OF NYC pic.twitter.com/Wfl63uzfhd — Shannon Odell (@shodell) August 10, 2017

Did this overshare dissuade her from checking out the apartment anyway? HELL NO.

GUESS WHAT I OF COURSE WENT AND SAW APT ANYWAY!!!!! — Shannon Odell (@shodell) August 10, 2017

So, did he bring up "the incident"? Yes.

i must know, did he bring up the text in person? — april lavalle (@imatoofbrush) August 10, 2017

Advertising

HE WOULDNT STOP BRINGING IT UP — Shannon Odell (@shodell) August 10, 2017

Odell tells us the broker was "very embarrassed, BUT he did bring [the incident] up a lot so maybe that was just his way of coping with the embarrassment." Apparently, he offered to give them the apartment for a "lower fee" (12%, which is actually pretty typical, respect the hustle!). And he also offered them "25 dollars off the application fee" but she and her boyfriend "weren't really interested in the apartment" anyway, so they passed.

Advertising

was it a good apt — Nate Bennett (@itsnatebennett) August 10, 2017

was fine. — Shannon Odell (@shodell) August 10, 2017

But good news for this broker: he may not have "nailed" (lol) this particular apartment deal, but he is a HUGE hit on Twitter.

i keep re-reading this. it's art. — Adam Moussa (@adamjmoussa) August 10, 2017

Advertising

wow i stared at this for so long before i enlarged the pic — Nayomi with a Y (@nayomir) August 10, 2017

Honestly kinda want to be this guy's pal — Lizzy (@thedirtbird) August 10, 2017

let's all get brunch??? — Nayomi with a Y (@nayomir) August 10, 2017

i'll invite the cuomos — Nayomi with a Y (@nayomir) August 10, 2017

Advertising

Also a big hit on Twitter? The Cuomos! Who knew we had an undercover babe governing New York this whole time.

okay but !!!! he used to be fine pic.twitter.com/NbNGEjYGoU — salma (@euphoricsn) August 11, 2017

And this whole incident has inspired the triumphant return of hot dog gifs. So, everyone's winning, y'know?

Advertising

How's Shannon's apartment hunt going?

pls some1 give me an apartment 4 this??? — Shannon Odell (@shodell) August 10, 2017

She followed up to say she met with a second broker. Understandably, she was a little nervous:

Just entered a text exchange with another broker, wish me luck — Shannon Odell (@shodell) August 10, 2017

So has she found a place yet? "Not yet!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" she tells Someecards. She adds: "pls someone send me a free apartment thanks!!!!! 1 bedroom with maybe a half to use for an office also in a small building also with a garden also laundry in unit with no fee THANKS!!!!!!! i swear my credit rly good and if u say something wild I will make u famous!!!"

Advertising

SOMEONE GET THIS WOMAN A NO-FEE APT STAT SHE HAS EARNED IT OKAY?!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.