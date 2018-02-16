Woman bullies baby and flight attendant before getting booted from plane in viral video.

With all the insane stories on the internet, it's a marvel that planes ever take off and land at all.

This week's Crazy Plane Video™ is brought to you by Delta Airlines, and a woman who freaked the F out at a baby. Yes, a baby.

USA Today reports that on a flight from NYC to Syracuse, New York, a state employee freaking out at the sight of a baby, saying she "work(s) for the governor" and insisting on a new seat away from the child in the back.

The baby's mom, Marissa Rundell, filmed the woman begging a flight attendant to let her stay on the plane, but up in the first class. Nice try, lady.

This lady thought she was going to be rude to me and Mason now she has no way home today. Thank you to the lovely Delta flight attendant for not letting this women bully us. Karma is a b**** “To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email licensing@storyful.com” Posted by Marissa Rundell on Tuesday, February 6, 2018

The video has more than 1.5 million views, because everyone can relate—either with the mom or the baby-hater.

"This lady thought she was going to be rude to me and Mason now she has no way home today. Thank you to the lovely Delta flight attendant for not letting this women bully us." Rundell wrote on Facebook. "Karma is a b****."

The woman works at New York State's Council on the Arts, and according to USA Today, has been placed on leave pending an investigation of her conduct. The Council on the Arts spokesperson said state employees "must be held to the highest standard both professionally and personally."