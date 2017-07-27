Advertising

Another day in America, another incident of horrific racism caught on film!! This one involves a(nother) racist blonde, who was filmed in the parking lot of a Walmart (popular hangout spot for racists apparently), throwing a tantrum in which she threatens to "kill" all Muslims. The tirade was reportedly sparked by three women, who happen to be Muslim, parking their car too close to hers.

The video was shared by journalist and activist Shaun King on Facebook, where it went viral, wracking up over a million views since yesterday:

Bigoted ACCOUNTANT in Fargo, ND threatens to kill 3 Muslim Women “We’re going to kill all of you, we’re going to kill every one of you fucking Muslims.” Meet Amber Elizabeth Hensley, a Certified Public Accountant in Fargo, North Dakota. This is her threatening to kill 3 Somali American women in a store parking lot. She had a Trump sticker on her car, of course. Posted by Shaun King on Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Advertising

"We're gonna kill all of ya. We're gonna kill every one of ya," the woman is heard saying in the video, as she leaned aggressively in to the car window of Sarah Hassan, who recorded the incident. She continued: "we're gonna kill every one of you fucking Muslims."

She also asked the women "why are you in our country anyway?" told them to "go home" and said: "I’m an American. I’m an American and you’re not" (we have no doubt she's an American, unfortunately).

Advertising

The video was filmed by Hassan, 21, who was in the car with her sister, 20-year-old Leyla Hassan, and their friend, Rowda Soyan, 23, who live in Fargo, North Dakota, but are originally from Somalia, the West Fargo Pioneer reports.

Hassan said she started filming to collect evidence of the woman's "unacceptable" behavior. They also contacted police after the incident, sharing the video and the woman's license plate number, but no charges were filed.

The racist woman has since been identified as Amber Elizabeth Hensley, a Donald Trump supporter (duh) according to her social media, which has since been deleted. Yesterday, she reportedly "apologized" in a Facebook post, before deactivating her account. Here's her "apology," in which she claims the women had parked too close to her car, called her a "fat bitch" and said "fuck JESUS" (which the women have vehemently denied), KVRR reports:

Advertising

I would first like to apologize for the horrible things that I said to the two ladies at Walmart. It was not a Christian like thing to do AT ALL and wish I could take it back, but I lost my cool and I can’t. I am terribly sorry. I just wish that the whole video could be shown.

And the things that were stated before she starts taping.

She had parked way too close to my car and I couldn’t get in, when I asked her to move she refused, I asked her again and she swore at me calling me a fat b—h, to that I informed her that I was a Christian and asked her if she knew who Jesus was, she said f–k JESUS and I lost it! But there are absolutely no excuses. I am in tears with regret and will take any form of punishment deemed fit.

Advertising

Part of that punishment will be having to find a new job, apparently. Hensley, from Mapleton, North Dakota, was reportedly let go this week after the incident went viral. "Horab & Wentz does not agree with or support the statements expressed by Amber Hensley in the recently posted video," said a statement from the Fargo accounting firm where she used to work as a secretary, emailed to KVRR. "Ms. Hensley is no longer employed with Horab & Wentz effective immediately."

Hassan told the West Fargo Pioneer that she shared the video in order to show people the kinds of abuse she experiences "every day" as a Muslim American. "I wanted everyone to see what happens to us every day," she said. "I was so scared."

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.