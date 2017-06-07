Advertising

A video of a Canadian woman berating employees and customers at a local Toronto Foodymart is going viral.

As racist people often are, the women in question here also seems to be a little bit dim. "It is the law to know English," she yells. She stands firm on her point: "It is the law in Canada that you have to know English." Wrong. If anything, Canadian citizens are encouraged to know more than one language, as the official languages of the country are French and English. Isn't that something such a "proud" Canadian citizen should know?

Despite totally inaccuracy, the woman forged on with her racist complaints. "None of those people speak English," she said. (Again, untrue.)

Frank Hong, who shot the video and shared it on Facebook, told the Daily Mail that the as-yet-unidentified woman seemed like she was hoping to get outraged. 'The lady went up to the counter and asked if anyone knew how to speak English. She didn't even ask for food at the beginning. I think she was looking for trouble," he said.

"The lady went on a racist tirade screaming about how they needed to know English and screamed “Go back to China” at least a dozen times," Hong said. "As a Chinese-Canadian, I am deeply appalled and offended by this and I hope that you can show this to the world so we can raise awareness for such racism."

With over 1.2 million views, it's clear that this video has resonance. Thankfully, most of the post's commenters are expressing solidarity with Hong. "What a disgusting woman. This is earth and the land belongs to everyone. So ashamed of her behavior," wrote Pauline Delapenha. "I was so embarrassed watching this woman. She is so out of touch with Canadian laws," agreed Gail Elsinger. And in a sad-but-true sentiment, commenter Tobi Vann wrote, "She must be from America! Keep her ignorant racist ass, we'll keep Justin Bieber!"

