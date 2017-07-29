Advertising

It's a great big world out there, full of interesting people, beautiful sites, and untold adventure. There are also a lot of other things, like places that are apparently so wretchedly awful that those who visit (or lived there) never want to return ever again. Some well-traveled people on Reddit recently revealed the places that they, personally, find to be the absolute worst.

1. Not as many talking polar bears and narwhals as FancyBeeShoe would have liked.

The Arctic Circle in northern Alaska. I live in the interior so I take trips all around the state. There is literally nothing up there and no reason to go up there other than to say you've crossed the arctic circle. Bad roads and tons of mosquitoes, not much scenery, no good places to camp. I'd rather spend hours driving to go somewhere with a little more to it.

2. poliguy25 says you'd probably like the outskirts better, out by Schrute Farms.

I've heard of WAY too many people who go out of their way to tour my hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania because it's the setting for "The Office" sitcom. Only problem is, Scranton is known for three things: political corruption, crippling debt, and "The Office." They didn't even film the show here, just the establishing shots for the intro. Needless to say, they all wasted their time (and mine by tying up traffic).

3. If you don't like drunken Australians, HenryRolfe_ says to avoid, uh, Bali.

The Kuta area of Bali, Indonesia. I've been to a lot of S.E. Asian countries, and sort of got the gist of what the cities were like. But fuck me Kuta was unbearable. Just full of drunken westerners, particularly Aussies abusing the locals. Gives us other Australians a hard wrap when visiting there...

4. Polite_police doesn't care for the city they ought to call "the New York of Mongolia."

Ulaanbatar, capital of Mongolia. Stinks like shit, smoke everywhere, coal mines and ore smelters next to the heart of the city. Terrible traffic. Urgh....

5. Back2Bach affirms every bad joke you've ever heard about the Garden State.

Camden, New Jersey. We once visited a friend there who's doing everything possible to "escape" it. As noted previously, he says Camden is "the dirtiest, ugliest city he's ever seen."

6. GreaseyBud went to a place that's boring and hot, but hey, at least it's expensive. Bakersfield, CA. some of the places in this thread are bad because of the high crime. some of them are here because they smell bad, or you cant drink the water. Bakersfield is a functioning town. it has reasonable employment. the roads work. the crime rate is somewhat high, but nothing too out of the ordinary. so why is it on here? it is the closest thing to purgatory i have ever seen. its two hours from anything. its in the middle of the Californian desert between san jose and LA. its hot, flat, and all the potentially interesting views are covered by oil pumps. there is nothing to do in bakersfield, other than your odd movie theater or maybe bowling alley. but surely, surely it is cheap and affordable to live here? no its not. 1600 for a 2br apartment. bakersfield is the worst.. 7. Leaning into this one from tanacobus. Pisa felt like a giant, expensive, shitty tourist trap to me. 8. alphanips says to don't come for the filthy beaches, and to not stay for the wild dogs. Freeport Bahamas. The beaches were very dirty and I just felt like I was on a shipyard. They also have a problem with feral dogs. 9. sasquatch90 says that the "Gary, Indiana" song from The Music Man is a damn lie. fucking Gary, Indiana. Came off the exit immediately into a neighborhood that looked like it was hit with some natural disaster before and never recovered, but no they're just too broke to fix their roads or anything. We tried to cut through the neighborhood as fast as possible but the potholes made us not go over 25. We finally got to a gas station and the guy at the register said "yeah you all should get out soon, it's about the time when they start robbing people." Advice taken, got the fuck out of there. 10. Not everybody thinks Dubai is a gleaming, futuristic city of tomorrow, such as mrkoffers. Dubai. Long story short, I ended up unexpectedly spending 8 days there. Never been to a more vacuous, culture-deficient place. All it has is shopping and vast inequality and oppression of the poor. Oh and it's hotter and sweatier than Satan's ballsack. 11. sleepdep doesn't want to sea this place again. Salton sea, it reaks of fish guts is 100 degrees and has a fly population of 100s per square inch. Never again. 12. For GooGooGajoob67, Reading is fundamental…ly flawed. Reading, PA. It feels like one big bad neighborhood. I saw Louis CK there on his last tour, and when the special came out (2017), he specifically called out Reading for being shitty. 13. Why is Rio so bad, according to GreatUncleChester? Take your pick. Lapa, Rio de Janeiro Pick pocketers run that place. I saw one of my buddies get picked and confronted the pick pocketer in hopes of getting his stuff back. They proceeded to kick my ass. Just skip it. 14. This description of utter blandness from CharlemagneInSweats is somehow the most terrifying one of all. Pueblo Colorado. It's perpetually a Tuesday in 1988 there. Every day.

