There's no such thing as a "good" passport photo. I recently partook in a photoshoot for official government documents, and I look like a constipated criminal.

"Please let me into your country."

As brutal and unfriendly as my headshots are, a woman in Texas has it worse. Way worse.

Chelsey Ramos and her boyfriend Reece Lagunas are taking a big trip to Germany in September, and before they could take flight, Ramos had to get her passport renewed.

Meet Chelsey Ramos, with regular forehead dimensions. Reece Lagunas

Ramos headed to Costco to get her photos taken, and the results are pretty standard.

But when she sent it off to the State Department to get printed, this is what she got back.

Peep the side-by-side.

The passport people upgraded her forehead into a fivehead and her human face into something extra-terrestrial. The photo went viral on Reddit it excited fans of the 70s SNL sketch, the Coneheads.

reddit

reddit

Reddit

Giphy

"Chelsey was furious," Lagunas told The Huffington Post. "And rightly so. She paid good money for an official ID from the State Department and it came out wrong, completely wrong, wouldn’t-pass-through-customs wrong."

Ramos ultimately got the photo fixed, so she could make it to Germany in her human form.

Have fun in Germany, kids!

Giphy

